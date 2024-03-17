60 Million Consumers Warn About These 4 Olive Oil Brands That Are Bad For Your Health – Tuxboard

Consuming olive oil is good for your health as long as you don’t make any mistakes in your purchase. Know why…

Should you trust all the olive oil brands on the market? Experts of 60 million consumers recommend to be careful of four of them, which are considered bad for your health.

A true health companion

With its unique taste and benefits, olive oil has established itself as the star oil in cooking. Versatile, it suits all types of dishes. It’s an ingredient that goes with almost everything.

Pasta, on rice, in salads or even to make sauces… we can’t count anymore what olive oil is made for. But it is also a health companion of choice.

Indeed, olive oil has many good things for body function. Renowned anti-inflammatory and anti-oxidantIt helps fight free radicals, which are responsible for cellular aging.

It is also a prescribed oil for gastric problems or constipation. For example, experts recommend eating it on an empty stomach to help stimulate bile secretion.

Finally, olive oil is also a real beauty product for the skin. It is possible to make a mask to find better, supple and plump skin than an anti-wrinkle cream. It also provides skin Its share of essential vitamins Which gives it a more youthful look.

It is also an ideal weapon for fighting acne. Olive oil actually acts as a protective agent for your skin and helps it heal. In short, to sum it up, it is hard to find fault with this quality oil. The only downside is its price, too Its production method.

Because depending on their origin, not all olive oils are equal. Some supermarket sales also have problematic elements. Like plasticizers or hydrocarbons.

Ban these olive oil brands at the expense of 60 million consumers

To help customers find their way better, 60 million customers took the tests! Rated by experts working for the magazine 24 olive oil references from major brands and distributor brands.

And the verdict has come. Most brands of olive oil are contaminated with plasticizers or hydrocarbons. But the variable rate said that. Four of them, however, are the subject of express rejection by the magazine.

This is the case with Naturalia Brand Olive Oil “Extra Virgin Like a Virgin”. Also La Vie Claire “Extra Virgin”, Covin Organic “La Bio” and Terra Delisa “Extra Virgin”. 60 million consumers claim that these organic oils contain one to three plasticizers.

Furthermore, they do not provide the taste qualities that consumers might expect. or they do not provide the quality of taste that one might expect. “This olive oil also has crippling drawbacks. especially in a sharp or foul taste, Convince the experts after the evaluation.

This discount brand performs better than others

This should give chills to those who were thinking of buying these very well-known brands. But luckily, others do better…

Because still according to 60 million consumers, olive oil seems to come out on top Primadonna Olive Oil Available at Lidl. It received a very good score of 16/20 from a specialist magazine. A nice surprise for the customers of the discounter.

60 million customers – olive oil