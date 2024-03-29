GTA 6 release date pushed back to 2025 as fans warn of major delays

Grand Theft Auto VI has been pushed back from its original release window in 2025 and 2026, according to a new report that warns of major delays to the Rockstar Games title.

when GTA VI Finally announced last year with a release window of 2025, fans couldn’t quite believe they were only a year away from the next Grand Theft Auto. Alas, it seems that 2025 is now an optimistic view amid rumors that Rockstar Games is currently behind schedule.

Despite recent fan speculation that GTA VI Could begin as early as February 2025, a new report from Kotaku suggests that development is “falling behind schedule.” Although the goal is still to release the game by spring 2025, a fall release now seems more likely, with an early 2026 launch being considered an “emergency” option.

Although delaying until 2026 appears to be the nuclear option, it is worth noting that senior officials are apparently worried about it. East Absolutely an option. That said, I’m sure I speak for most of us when I say we’ve waited this long. GTA VIAnd if the 2026 release is necessary to ensure that the staff doesn’t have to worry about the game being released and whether it’s in working order, that’s what’s needed.

For now, we all are still waiting for the second trailer of No GTA VI, which we think will give us a good overview of the gameplay. I’d also imagine that this is where our release date will be set in stone, but if things change on that front as much as they seem to based on the Kotaku report, I wouldn’t hold your breath.