GTA 6 is in turmoil, but there is great news

According to Kotaku’s sources, GTA 6 is facing major issues that could cost it release. A picture that may not be as bleak as we think.

GTA 6 is one of the most anticipated games of the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S generation. And nothing could be more typical as Grand Theft Auto is one of the greatest licenses of all time. If the wait is enormous, that’s also and mostly because there hasn’t been a new title since 2013. So fans are very hungry, as are Take-Two Interactive who can’t wait to beat new records. But before that, we must already complete this mammoth project, which is no small task.

GTA 6 really pushed back to 2026? Another bell rang

After leaving players in complete confusion, Rockstar Games unveiled the official trailer for GTA 6 which caused quite a reaction. As a bonus, we also had a release window for 2025. And that’s all we know for the moment. But a few days ago, Kotaku dashed fans’ hopes by suggesting that the game could be pushed back to 2026. According to their sources, production was delayed enough for the studio and Take-Two Interactive to consider postponing it. GTA 6. Expect bad news? According to Mike Straw, an editor at the Insider gaming site known for its scoops, this is all just “pure speculation” on Kotaku’s part.

“I repeat it because people keep relaying it. I’ve contacted several sources, and I’ve been told the game is “on schedule”. And any mention of a delay at this point is just speculation. (by Mike Straw). Obviously, so the production of GTA 6 would not have fallen behind schedule, or at least not enough to consider postponing the launch. Internally, R* will aim for a spring 2025 release. For its part, Kotaku added that the postponement to 2026 would be a “backup plan” if quality standards were not met. But Rockstar Games has recently confirmed that this is the case, and it’s not happy at all.

Fear of relapse

GTA 6 has been in turmoil since the first major leak, and in order to stop this, improve developer productivity and overcome challenges, the management of Rockstar Games took a radical and very unpopular decision. The studio ordered its employees to come in person five days a week. Includes only employees hired for remote work. “Now by making these changes, we’re in the best position to deliver the next Grand Theft Auto with the quality and polish we know it demands, with a roadmap that matches the scale and ambitions of the game » Vice President Jennifer Kolbe said.

During the announcement, made via email, the developers felt completely betrayed, and denounced the “broken promises”. which one A healthy working environment, without overcrowding. But with this first step, the devs really fear the return of the old toxic culture of Rockstar Games, which includes all the problems that have damaged the image of the company.