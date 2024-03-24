Not without difficulty, Fnatic gets the best of SK Gaming in this LEC Spring Split

The LEC Spring Split will resume competition in 2024 on the second day of the third week of the regular season. At the end of a somewhat chaotic match in the middle game, Fnatic managed to get the upper hand on SK Gaming without difficulty, thus giving themselves another win.

It gets a little more complicated for SK Gaming

The LEC resumes with momentum on day two of the third and final weekend of the regular season, promising a series of intensely competitive matches. Each team finds itself at a critical juncture, looking to secure or strengthen its place in the precious Top 8, the key to the coveted playoffs. The day began with a captivating Bo1 duel between SK Gaming and Fnatic, two teams with different ambitions but a common ambition: to win. Hence the match promises to be an exciting encounter, where each team will be playing with hopes of validating their achievements or bouncing back after a heavy blow.

SK Gaming, currently 6th in the standings with three wins against four losses, finds itself in a delicate situation. After a setback against G2 Esports the day before, the team is under pressure and must bounce back to confirm its qualification for the playoffs. Despite the recent slump, SK’s ability to surprise remains intact, and a victory here would be a crucial step towards achieving their goals. On the other hand, Fnatic has positioned itself as a serious contender for the title, with a record of five wins and two losses tied for second with Heretics and Vitality. With its place in the final race already assured, the team comes off a surprise loss against BDS, a reminder that in the Bo1 format, no match is a foregone conclusion. This matchup is Fnatic’s chance to prove that this mistake was just an anomaly and confirm their place among the tournament favorites.

Strange decisions and commitments

The opening match of the day, between SK Gaming and Fnatic, started at a furious pace, marked by lively clashes from the first minute. Fnatic, distinguishing itself with its performance in these early skirmishes, not only got more kills, but also captured the first dragon, building a substantial lead of around 2k gold with 10 minutes to play. Fnatic continued their momentum, intensifying the pressure on SK. Gaming and winning during this early stage of the match.

SK Gaming, far from being intimidated, redoubled their efforts and intensity, turning the tide in their favor through a series of judiciously executed battles. The turning point in the decisive clash came in the 18th minute around the third dragon, allowing SK to take a slight lead in terms of gold. However, in the 22nd minute, a dangerous breakaway attempt by SK finally turned to Fnatic’s advantage, who were able to apply the necessary pressure to regain the goal.

The rest of the match was marked by a succession of mistakes and team fights, revealing a rather disappointing level of play from the two teams who made a series of misplays. Despite this chaos, Fnatic was able to find its feet before the half-hour mark, capturing a new Nashor and solidifying its lead by widening the gap to 10k gold. This decisive advantage allowed Fnatic to break down the opposing defense and close out the game in the 33rd minute, securing victory in a tumultuous but lively match.

Schedule and results for Week 3 of the LEC Spring Split

Friday 22 March



finish GIANTX snap regular season

finish BDS obsessive regular season

finish G2 Esports SK Gaming regular season

finish MAD Lions KOI Team heretics regular season

finish Team spirit Carmine Corp regular season

Saturday 23 March



finish SK Gaming obsessive regular season

finish Team spirit GIANTX regular season

finish BDS MAD Lions KOI regular season

finish snap G2 Esports regular season

finish Carmine Corp Team heretics regular season

Monday 25 March



5:00 p.m Team heretics GIANTX regular season

5:45 p.m snap SK Gaming regular season

6:30 p.m obsessive MAD Lions KOI regular season

7:15 p.m G2 Esports Team spirit regular season

At 8:00 p.m. Carmine Corp BDS regular season

