Green Card: This is a law that allows undocumented immigrants to apply for permanent residence. rppusa

Getting a Green cardor letter permanent residenceis a crucial milestone for those seeking to establish themselves legally in USA. This card provides the opportunity to stay legally in the country for a specified period of time, usually up to 10 years. However, for most Undocumented ImmigrantsThis possibility seems unattainable due to their unregulated immigration status.

Despite this, There is a law Which opens the door for sure Foreigners without documents, allowing them to apply for the long-awaited green card. This is the law”Renewal of the Immigration Provisions of the Immigration Act of 1929“, also known as Registration Act.

Green Card: What is the law?

This law provides that foreigners who are staying illegally USA May be eligible to apply on or before January 1, 1972 Permanent legal residence (LPR, acronym in English). However, this is not the only criteria that must be met for undocumented immigrants to qualify. Green card Under the Registration Act.

According to him United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), certain additional requirements must be met:

Demonstrate continuous residence in the United States after entering the country. Maintain good moral character. Not ineligible for naturalization or citizenship. Not deportable under section 237(a)(4)(B) of Immigration and Nationality Law (INA, short name in English). Not inadmissible under section 212(a)(3)(E) of the INA, or convicted of being a felon, pimp, other immoral person, subversive, narcotics law violator, or non-citizen smuggler.

For those who meet these requirements, the registration law offers a valuable opportunity to regularize their immigration status and establish themselves legally. USA. However, to ensure success in the immigration application process, it is essential to seek appropriate legal advice and follow the procedures established by immigration authorities. Green card Under this particular law.