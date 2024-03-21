Grand Theft Auto VI – Released in January/February 2025?

Grand Theft Auto VI is an open-world video game developed by Rockstar Games. The title is expected sometime in 2025 on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. But when? In January/February 2025? possible…

Unless you’ve been hibernating for a few months, you’ve probably seen the first trailer GTA VI Which invites us to get out of the house with the variety of landscapes offered by the game, from swamps to magnificent beaches, including wild nights at Miami’s strip clubs. Moreover, the trailer is so cute that we thought for a moment it was a cut scene… A quick question from our colleagues and Rockstar confirmed that it was “in-game” images.

As a result, we know that the modeling is enormous, whether it concerns the surrounding setting or the characters like this extraordinary couple à la Bonnie and Clyde who will be the star characters of this sixth opus. Since then, players have been waiting for the release date, and many reports suggest a February 2025 release.

Initially, the famous editor Bloomberg’s Jason Schreier It was suggested that the game could be released early next year. Today it is the name liqueur Jarlofarivia which in the past revealed details before the first trailer went online, indicating that the title will release in January/February.

The person who correctly predicted everything about the public trailer said that GTA 6 will release in Q1 of 2025, possibly January/February. Release dates are always shaky, but a recent report from Jason Schreier has me convinced that the game is releasing early next year. pic.twitter.com/ql5Oe5EyxQ — The Detective (@that1detective3) March 17, 2024

at home GeekNPlayWe invite you to take this information with a grain of salt, as these are just rumors for the moment… and you’ll have to wait for Rockstar Games to make it official to know the release date. GTA 6. However, one thing is certain, Grand Theft Auto VI is expected in During the year 2025And you still have to wait before playing it… but the wait is getting closer.

For your part, were you excited to discover the game’s new opus? Don’t hesitate to tell us about it GeekNPlay or on social networks Facebook And On X (formerly Twitter)