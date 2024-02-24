Since the start of Season 14 of League of Legends, players have been able to discover new creatures in the famous Void Larva, Summoner’s Rift. Not really cute monsters, but ones that attract the sympathy of the community that even got a little name for them.

LoL players have come up with a new name for Void Larva, and suffice to say it’s hilarious!

Season 14 of League of Legends, which started a little less than two months ago, brought several new features to Summoner’s Rift. The map has been modified, legendary items have been removed, but above all, new monsters have appeared. The players even liked them, so they were given a little name.

Larva, Rift’s new mascots?

In this season, So players were able to find the famous Void Larva, Herald of the Rift, and small creatures found in Baron Nashor’s Siege before they appeared in the game.. They appear at the beginning of the game. When you attack the larvae, smaller moths will join the fight. Killing the larvae gives your team a permanent buff that will damage turrets over time. Killing other larvae strengthens the buff. Three more larvae will appear shortly after the first larva dies. If you eliminate all six larvae, your team will get the maximum buff. An addition that helps energize the start of the game and provides teams with a new objective.

If they’re not really exciting, players have started to appreciate them, at least to give them some name in the Spanish-speaking community. Like the famous Fortnite cube, they decided to call him Kevin. The official League of Legends Spanish Twitter/X account also managed by Riot legitimized the new nickname given by the community.

In the comments of the Reddit post, some pointed out that LCK’s English casters have also started calling them that.

But why Kevin?

So how was this name chosen? Well, the reason is quite simple. In the comments, players explain that the monsters just look like a guy named Kevin. Not sure if this reflection is sympathetic to all people with this name…