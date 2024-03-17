News

Governor says one dead and 11 injured in strikes on Belgorod region

One person was killed and 11 others were wounded on Sunday, March 17, in a fresh attack on the Belgorod region, which borders Ukraine, and numerous other attacks were targeted, the governor said. A man who was “in the parking lot”were killed, Vyacheslav Gladkov said on a telegram. “Eleven people were injured in varying degrees of severity”, he added, after announcing the death of a teenage girl in the first of a series of strikes this morning. Follow our live stream.

Emmanuel Macron continues. “Maybe at some point – I don’t want it, I won’t take the initiative – it will be necessary to conduct an operation on the ground to counter the Russian forces, whatever they are.”In an interview with announced the President of the Republic ParisianPublished on Saturday. “It is absurd to believe that by scaring him, he will retreat”Jean-Luc Mélenchon reacted to the Russian president on the set of “Dimanche en politic” on Sunday. “We are in no position to confront Russia”, he also judged. Menon Aubrey, head of the LFI list in the European elections, for his part condemned the comments “Irresponsible and ineffective”.

France is no different, according to the head of state. On the possibility of sending troops to Ukraine, “Many of the countries of Europe, and not least, are entirely on our line”Emmanuel assures Macron Parisiansuggests that it is Poland or the Baltic countries.

Russia claims to have shot down 35 Ukrainian drones. Russia’s military said on Sunday morning, the last day of the presidential election, that Vladimir Putin would inevitably win.

New attack on Russian refinery. A new drone attack, which Russian authorities blame on Ukraine, caused a refinery fire in southern Russia. Krasnodar regional authorities also report one death that may have been caused by a heart attack.

