Governor DeSantis signs bill allowing large bottles of wine to be sold in Florida

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis signed a new law allowing the sale of oversized wine bottles in an effort to modernize the state’s laws. (X/@GovRonDeSantis)

In an event held at the Wine Store Wine WatchLocated in Lauderdale CastleGovernor of Florida, Ron DeSantisAnnounced the signing of the bill HB 583which allows Wine sales in large containers, removing the previous ban that limited these sales to bottles no larger than one gallon. The new law, which will come into effect on July 1, allows consumers and distributors to access bottles up to 15 liters. “The measure seeks to update outdated regulations and facilitate more purchasing options for consumers and companies in the sector”The governor declared.

report of Telemundo 51 He clarified that, before this law, the sale of wine in Florida It was restricted to containers not exceeding 3.78 liters, with the exception of reusable containers of about 20 liters, a measure that varied depending on what was done between distributors and manufacturers. Amendments introduced by the Governor Decentis It is introduced as a response to legislation that is seen as limiting the wine sector in the state.

HB 583, a project approved by a large majority, takes effect in July, transforming the panorama of wine sales in Florida with more capacity options. (Video capture)

A legislative measure authorizing the sale of wine therein Various sizes which includes bottles Methuselah (6 liters), Salmanazar (9 liters), Balthazar (12 liters) and Nebuchadnezzar (15 liters). These measures, commonly used in the international liquor trade, represent Significant expansion of available options For traders and consumers in Florida. The change was welcomed positively by sector representatives, who saw the extent Opportunity to expand your business within the state. This he has pointed out Telemundo 51highlights the benefits the new law presents for the wine market.

According to the official statement of the Governor DecentisThis law is a priority for the state executive, who has emphasized it on several occasions. The importance of reducing regulations that hinder the growth of local businesses and limit consumer options. According to the governor, facilitating access to large bottles of wine is a step in his administration’s commitment to promote economic freedom and adjust regulations to the realities of today’s market.

Wine industry representatives are celebrating a legislative change in Florida that expands the size allowed for wine sales in the state. (Video capture)

Law HB 583 was unanimously approved Florida House of Representativeswhile in The Senate It received broad support with 38 votes in favor and only one vote against, showing a general consensus on the need to adapt the existing regulation. The dissent came from the senator Clay Yarborough, who voted against the measure. This broad legal support has been interpreted as a A clear message of support for the state’s wine industryAs published in information from CBSMiami.

Finally, it is important to note that the previous rules not only affected local merchants, but also limited the ability of Floridian consumers to purchase large bottles, even if they could be obtained through e-commerce from other states. signature of HB 583 by Decentis To improve this situation, Reconciling state regulations with current business practices and consumer preferencesAs stated in the governor’s statement on the official website of his office.