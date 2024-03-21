A cult leader and businessman pleaded guilty to trafficking children for sexual rituals in the United States

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints seeks to revive polygamous practices banned by the Church (Trent Nelson/The Salt Lake Tribune/AP)

merchant Moroni Johnson Pleaded guilty to conspiring with Samuel BatemanLeader of a small polygamous group near the border of Arizona and Utah (United States), to transport underage girls between states for sexual purposes.

According to him FBI, Batman He managed to collect more than 20 wives, including at least 10 girls under the age of 18, through an expanding network spanning at least four states. He is accused of giving wives as gifts to his male followers, and these orders directly “Heavenly Father“

According to the news agency Ap, a sect inspired by the ancient teachings of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints—which renounced polygamy in the 1890s and now strictly prohibits it—believed that polygamy would grant them exaltation to heaven. Bateman was accused by authorities of having expanded his operations to at least four states in the United States with the aspiration of reviving such polygamy practices. The historic headquarters of the Fundamentalist Church is located between the communities of Colorado City, Arizona and Hilldale, Utah.

Arrest of Batman in August 2022 by the State Police Flagstaff marked a turning point in the case. Authorities found the three girls in a closed trailer 11 and 14 yearsIn uncertain situations, due to which a Federal investigation On transportation of minors for sexual activities.

It has been revealed in the investigation Batman And his followers had regular sexual relations with minors, some of which were recorded and broadcast electronically to various states.

Although released on bail, Bateman was arrested again the following month, this time charged with obstruction of justice in that investigation. The court ordered his preventive detention pending the disposal of his hearing scheduled for September 10.

The case is complicated by the involvement of Batman’s four adult wives, who pleaded guilty to conspiracy to interfere with official proceedings, Batman’s sexual acts with his underage wives, and their involvement in a plot to kidnap eight girls in state care. According to reports CNBC.

Charges are also pending against others Four women were identified as wives of Batman and two male followers. The latter faces charges of using the means of interstate commerce to persuade or coerce minors to engage in sexual activity, among other charges. All have pleaded not guilty.