Google wants to shake up ad creation with its Gemini AI

interview– Starting in March, Gemini will power Google’s advertising products to allow companies to create campaigns from scratch and adapt them in real time.

Using artificial intelligence, Google is sharpening its weapons to attract advertisers a little more. Starting in March, Gemini, the American giant’s most powerful AI model, will power its flagship advertising product, Performance Max. This will allow businesses to create campaigns in just a few clicks. “With Gemini, merchants and businesses of all sizes will be able to generate free text and images for advertising to place in the Google ecosystem in just minutes.”explains Figaro Dan Taylor, Google VP of advertising solutions.

These compositions will be based on prompts written by the company, but also on its website universe, its previous communication campaigns, highlighted product features, as well as Google search trends. On the visual creation side, content generated using the Imagen 2 tool will be able to show the characters in action. For example, a child…