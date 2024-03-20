Here is the fastest method to delete all unnecessary emails

Is your Gmail inbox getting full? Create specific filters to quickly delete unnecessary messages and automate operations by creating rules in your mailbox.

To free up storage space in your Gmail box, there are several schools of thought. Some will use the tools offered by Google to clean up their Google One storage, while others will review the emails they no longer need manually or with the help of a search filter.

But it’s possible to move faster to quickly delete unnecessary emails monopolizing your Gmail box’s storage. You can actually use filters to delete certain unwanted emails more quickly. Based on this observation, it becomes quite easy to get rid of promotional emails and other newsletters. By using the right keywords in the filters setup, you can easily get rid of thousands of emails at once.

Best of all, you don’t have to repeat this operation manually. In fact it is possible to create rules that integrate these filters so that every new incoming email.

How to quickly delete all unnecessary emails in Gmail?

To delete the unnecessary emails cluttering your inbox en masse, start searching for them by using the right keywords in your filter.

1. Create a search filter

Log in to your inbox, then in search field is displayed at the top of the window, clickSearch settings icon is displayed on the right.

In the window of Filters which is displayed on the line Contains wordsEnter the word UnsubscribeThen click on the button Research.

All messages containing the word Unsubscribe (Unsubscribe in English), is then displayed in your search results.

2. Delete messages

Now click on the button that allows you to select all conversations displayed on the screen, then on Mention Select all conversations that match this search. Finally click on the button showing A Litter box To send all messages containing the word Unsubscribe in the trash.

A pop-up Confirm the bulk action should then be shown. Click on the button exactly To confirm deletion of all matching messages. Depending on the number of messages to be deleted, the operation may take more or less time.

3. Empty the trash

Your messages are now in the Trash, but not yet completely deleted from your Gmail box.

To get rid of it permanently, click More To display all items in the left column, then enter basket. Finally click on Mention Empty the trash is displayed at the top right.

Keep in mind that if you don’t empty the Trash manually, the messages in it will be automatically deleted after thirty days.

4. Repeat the operation

You’ve probably deleted several hundred or even thousands of emails from your inbox.

Now repeat all the steps seen earlier, substituting the English word Unsubscribe by ” Unsubscribe “, then by” Unsubscribe ” You should be able to further reduce your mailbox by a few hundred or a few thousand emails.

How to automate the deletion process with filters?

Cleaning by using the right keywords in the filters is one thing. Unfortunately, the operation has to be repeated from time to time to delete newly arrived emails. Unless you create a rule that automates this task for you. Here’s how to do it

1. Enter Gmail settings

Start by creating a new filter. To do this, in GmailClick on the gear wheel icon on the top right to access settings Quick, then click View all settings.

2. Create a filter

Then go to tab Filter and block addressesThen click on Menu Create a filter is displayed in the center of the window.

The search field should then expand with all possible filtering options. in the field Contains wordsEnter the word Unsubscribe Then, click on the button Create a filter.

3. Select a filter action

In the next window, select the action you want to apply to your filter. Here, in this case, we check remove itBecause we want to delete all messages containing words. Unsubscribe “

Then click on the button Create a filter. Your filter is now in place. All new emails arriving in your inbox that match the created rule will be automatically sent to the trash.

4. Multiply the rules

As you did for the filters earlier, create other rules by changing the keyword filter entered in the Contains words field to ” Unsubscribe “, then” Unsubscribe “

With these three rules, your inbox should handle the arrival of unwanted emails on its own.

