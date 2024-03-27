Giroud, got the contract!

The end of the story between Olivier Giroud and AC Milan is fast approaching. At the end of his contract on June 30 with the Rossoneri, who he joins in 2021, the top scorer in Blues history has never been this close to leaving.

“It’s almost done”

Eager to leave Europe to join the United States, Giroud has agreed a verbal agreement with Los Angeles FC with a view to a free arrival this summer, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano announced on X (formerly Twitter) this Wednesday.

“Nothing signed yet but almost done”, adds the Italian journalist. In Los Angeles, Olivier Giroud will be reunited in the French team with his former teammate and life-long friend, Hugo Lloris, who iced with the Florida franchise this winter after spending eleven years at Tottenham. The French goalkeeper may also have lobbied the former Gunner to join him.

Asked about Giroud’s potential future destination on the Téléfoot show last Sunday, Didier Deschamps confirmed that Savoyard’s arrival in MLS was on track. Most of all, he confirmed his desire to settle in the United States. what happened No. Is this a possibility? Yes. A wish? yes”Thus freeing the Blues coach.