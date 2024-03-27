Sports

Giroud, got the contract!

The end of the story between Olivier Giroud and AC Milan is fast approaching. At the end of his contract on June 30 with the Rossoneri, who he joins in 2021, the top scorer in Blues history has never been this close to leaving.

Eager to leave Europe to join the United States, Giroud has agreed a verbal agreement with Los Angeles FC with a view to a free arrival this summer, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano announced on X (formerly Twitter) this Wednesday.

