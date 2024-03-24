Gironde, targeted by action by winegrowers for €1.66 a bottle in Carrefour

Disappointment among Bordeaux winemakers. Two weeks after Lidl protested the marketing of the wine for 1.89 euros, they discovered that the Carrefour brand was offering a bottle of the Bordeaux appellation for 1.66 euros in its catalog for the wine fair from March 19. Amid the wine crisis, “distributors are digging our graves”, protests the business.

This Saturday, March 23, a dozen wine producers responded to a call for symbolic action from FNSEA and Young Farmers. Far from the demonstration of force of rural integration of March 11 in Bordeaux, Serge Berjon warns: “We are not here to harass the people of Bordeaux”. For the Secretary General of FNSEA 33 there is no question of “giving a bad image, or losing the support of the population”. Today’s delegation comes to present Carrefour Lormont with the “2024 Lowest Price” diploma. As a gift: union director Frank Ballester comments: “to show them what these price results mean for us overturned” four carts full of vines.

60,000 bottles affected

While the shopping mall is not yet open, the number of customers is low. But at the entrance to the hypermarket, demonstrators are awaited by managers of the brand and its wine subsidiary, Maison Johannes Bauby, whose headquarters are in Bordeaux. Reluctantly, Laurent takes the diploma held by Julien, his purchasing manager, Serge Berjon. The merchant, who assumes “credit for this promotion” involving 60,000 bottles across France, admits that “it is a mistake”. “If we had known the situation (editor’s note, the catalog was prepared several months ago), we would not have done it,” he tries to apologize, justifying the cost of the call to prevent a drop in wine sales.

But on the winegrowers’ side, such pricing practices “only devalue the image and the Bordeaux brand”, even though they do not remunerate producers. Because, according to Serge Bergen, “for a bottle at that price, the barrel was bought for 850 euros”. Well below 1250 euros that everyone wants to see. “Therefore we ask that this promotion be withdrawn, at least in the Gironde,” announce today’s visitor, “This product does not pay the producer!” Ready to add words. » on every bottle.

Discussions continue on the next negotiations between the wine industry, trade and mass distribution, led by Carrefour franchisee, Olivier Corneuil and the manager of the Lormont store. Where we know the meeting announced on March 29 in the Gironde prefecture has been postponed, “probably until April 8, with the arrival of the minister”. Until then, FNSEA 33, JA and Viti 33 will be received next Friday by the collective Mason Johannes Bauby.