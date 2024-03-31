Bruno Le Maire won’t touch ALD after all, but looks at sick leave and unemployment for seniors – Libération

This Sunday, March 31, in an interview with “Ouest-France”, the minister assured that he will not review the care of long-term conditions to find savings. On the other hand, sick leave as well as unemployment among seniors are in its sights.

His statement had the effect of a bombshell. Bruno Le Maire has finally confirmed that he will not touch care for long-term illnesses (ALD) to find savings after announcing a deficit reduction in 2023. “So we don’t want to touch ALDs”J “Essential Pillar of Unity”Minister of Economy and Finance declared in an interview with daily newspaper Western France This Sunday, March 31.

In an interview with the worldOn March 6, announcing the first steps for the promised 10 billion plan, Bruno Le Maire exclaimed: “How can we avoid the cost increases associated with long-term conditions, while continuing to protect patients?” 100% coverage by state health insurance is enough to raise concerns that ALD-linked compensation will be touched.

“But it is precisely because we want to protect these sick people – there are twelve million of them – that we must think more generally about the financing of our social model,” Emphasizing on, signaled the Minister of Ouest-France “choice” What to do. Public Accounts Minister, Thomas Cazeneuve said on Friday “open” For all proposals to find savings.

Special agreement for people above 55 years

If it is no longer a question of touching the ALD, here are the unemployed seniors who are coming to Bruno Le Maire’s places. “Is it really relevant that people over 55 have a longer payback period? Isn’t this a way to turn unemployment insurance into stealth retirement?opens the minister Western France. He proposes “An agreement whereby seniors will work 80% of their time, receive 90% of their salary and be entitled to 100% of their pension”. Asked about support for this device, he replied: “I’m all for cost sharing”It is adding “Companies have a special obligation to exercise”.

The minister also mentioned the revision in daily allowances “Sick Leave Rises 10% Post-Covid”Thus wants to open the discussion “This year to fight abuse”in “Principle of Justice to Workmen”.

Asked about the possibility of seeing a re-evaluation of pensions and social benefits in line with inflation in 2025, the minister replied that “This will be decided during Budget 2025”. “The question on the table at the moment is the additional savings needed to ensure the deficit falls below 3% in 2024 in 2027”That explains. “The geopolitical situation has changed. So I will present a new deficit and debt forecast within ten days during the presentation of the stability program to the Council of Ministers.Minister clarifies.