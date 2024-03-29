The US has good news for immigrants seeking American citizenship and social security

When immigrants to the United States manage to obtain the desired American citizenship, the first action they must take is to update their immigration status with the Social Security office and, typically, obtain a new card or a replacement.

By Daniel Shore Roth | The New Herald

That management will go down in history from the 1st. April 2024.

Immigration authorities on Thursday announced faster and less cumbersome processing of the most sought-after papers by immigrants.

Immigrants seeking U.S. citizenship who submit Form N-400, Application for Naturalization, will have the option of applying for both an original and replacement Social Security Number or Card (SSN) at the same time and the Social Security Administration will also be able to update their immigration status. (SSA) without the need to visit one of their offices in person.

In fact, immigrants applying for naturalization using the new version of Form N-400 will be able to request a Social Security Number or replacement card by submitting Form N-400, according to a report by Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS).

