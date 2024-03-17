Gas price drop, what will affect your bill?

The benchmark price of gas has been falling continuously. After price cuts seen in January, February and March, the Energy Regulatory Commission (CRE) has announced a further cut in benchmark gas prices for the month of April. A reduction which should be found in the French bill.

Indeed, CRE recommends a reasonable rate per kilowatt hour (kWh), including 0.08792 euros all taxes included (TTC) for households using gas mainly for heating and 0.10914 euros including VAT per kWh for those using gas. decides. Hot water and cooking. This decrease of about 4.5% compared to March should be reflected in the bills of about 11 million households.

However, CRE would like to point out that “ Customers should consider the contractual terms associated with them when comparing the offers proposed by the suppliers. ” As a result, the prices applied by the suppliers may differ from the gas benchmark price. As for the subscription price, the CRE set an annual rate of 102.94 euros for households using gas for hot water and cooking and 257.18 euros for those using it for heating. have done

Despite this drop in benchmark gas prices, consumers must consider other parameters. As of January 1, the variable portion, including taxes, increased, mainly due to changes in the internal tax on consumption of natural gas (TICGN).

However, this increase was offset by a decrease in tax-free shares. As of April 1, 2024, the variable share, net of tax, is reduced to 6.71 euros per megawatt hour (MWh) for those using gas for hot water and cooking, and to 4.99 euros per megawatt hour (MWh) for households using gas for heating.

Could this drop in gas prices be confirmed in the coming months?

Although this reduction in benchmark gas prices should bring relief to consumers’ wallets, unfortunately this reduction is not expected to last. In fact, it is planned to increase the price of gas distribution by summer.

” Taking this development into account, CRE’s current estimates expect an average benchmark price of around 120 Euro/MWh (including tax) for July 2024, which is around 6 Euro/MWh lower than the average price for December 2023 (including the announced increase on infrastructure). prices) », CRE suggested last February.