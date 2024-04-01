Game on Prescription: In Practice, How to Qualify for It?

This practice, which is very beneficial to health, potentially concerns a third of the French population. However, it is still relatively unknown.

When this system was implemented in 2016, doctors could not prescribeAdapted Physical Activity (APA)or “game on prescription”, only for patients affected by the pathology identified in Long term condition through health insurance. From 2022, all people suffering from chronic diseases (diabetes, cancer, etc.) or risk factors (hypertension, obesity) are concerned. In total, this represents 20 million French people! “In fact, individuals suffering from overweight and obesity, diabetes and hypertension are the main beneficiaries. Then come those affected by cancer, heart failure, stroke, Parkinson’s and arthritis,” underlines Mary Mulot, Project Manager of National Sport-Health. Wellness Resource Center. Seniors, children, pregnant women… everyone is eligible.

What are the benefits of prescription sports?

Games on prescription Reduces neuromuscular after effects after stroke, reduces mortality after heart attack by 30%, reduces pain in osteoarthritis and back pain etc. It helps people Cancer To combat fatigue and treatment toxicity, but also to prevent recurrence. In cases of mild to moderate depression, type 2 diabetes or obesity, exercise is recommended before any other prescription. “On my prescription, I include physical activity before the drugs, this shows my patients its place in their treatment”, witnesses Professor François Carré, cardiologist and head of the sports-health center at the University Hospital of Rennes (Ille-en-Villenes). Giving. .

How to use it?

Just ask your doctor or specialist if you are eligible for it. Problem: Many practitioners are not familiar with the system. “In the medical curriculum, there is no training APA Prescription. So doctors have to train themselves,” underscores Professor Carey. Another option: Go directly Sports-Health House, where you can get a prescription from the sports doctor attached to it or inquire and come back to consult your doctor. How many prescriptions have been issued in recent years? Impossible to know: APA is not reimbursedHealth insurance has no oversight.

What games are suggested?

According to the first assessment drawn up by the Ministry of Sports, walking and Nordic walking, swimming and muscle strengthening are the most common. For his part, Professor Kerr emphasizes that muscle strengthening, walking and cycling are the most requested by his patients, but tai chi or Football while walking. The range of possibilities is very wide indeed: it extends from athletics Boxing, including pétanque or table tennis. “The main thing is that the person is happy to practice! Their support is fundamental, especially if they don’t really like the sport,” points out Professor Carey.

How does it work?

It all starts with an assessment and medical examination. Objective: To take stock of your health status, any pain, your lifestyle habits and your favorite sports. After a discussion between the doctor and the patient, the activity is chosen based on this. The prescription provides for two or three sessions of forty-five minutes to one hour per week, renewable over three months. The prescription specifies the pathology for which the exercise is recommended and determines the objectives (develop endurance, balance, flexibility, etc.). The doctor then advises the patient to consult a physiotherapist or practice at a sports-health center, rehabilitation center or sports club.

Who supervises the sessions?

Several types of professionals are authorized:APA Teacher (license or master steps refer to APA), TheSports trainerBut this PhysiotherapistThe Psychomotor therapist And Occupational Therapist. These last three are the only ones who can intervene with people who are severely limited by their illness (paralysis after a stroke, for example). In other cases (overweight, diabetes, etc.), APA teachers and sports instructors (such as lifeguards for swimming) supervise the practice. “It’s easy to find APA teachers in big cities, more difficult in rural areas. There, you have to contact the town hall to learn about the systems and find a physiotherapist,” underlines APA teacher, Leo Delaire.

How does the course work?

Sessions usually include exerciseEndurance And no Muscle strengthening (with balls, dumbbells, elastics, etc.). Then, depending on the pathology, other activities are involved: balance work for the elderly or the afflicted Parkinson’s disease, relaxation for people suffering from osteoarthritis or lower back pain, breathing in case of asthma… Intensity is always moderate. “When I assess my patient, I see at what stage he breathes and I ask him to work at a lower level. You can talk a little while practicing, and should be able to breathe a little,” Professor Carey explains.

How much does it cost?

“An individual session costs 40 to 50 euros, or 120 to 150 euros per week. It’s cheaper in a group (20 to 40 euros) but it should not be more than six to eight people so that “the teacher can supervise everyone,” Professor Carre Answered by A expenses Not negligible. however, Courses are not reimbursed. Only breast cancer entitles you to a coverage of 180 euros per year. Amendments to the Social Security Credit Bill for 2024 included reimbursements for diabetes and cancer patients, but were withdrawn. “All studies show that individuals who do APA take less medication: health insurance will save money in the long run,” laments Professor Carey. Rare experiments are financed by regional health agencies (prescri’move in Grand Est and prescri’forme in Ile-de-France), town halls (Strasbourg, Paris, etc.) as well as some mutual societies.

There is a suitable version for every game

In medical sports and health, each sports federation has a standard APA program in its discipline. To make handball accessible to a wider audience, the French Federation offers “Handfit“. Under the supervision of a coach, the sessions take place in five stages: “Hand Roll” to warm up, “Hand Balance”, to stimulate coordination, “Cardiopower”, to maintain cardiac function, “Handjoy”, a stage of the game that combines all . previous objectives, and finally a “cooldown”, a moment of recovery and rest. “Feet rugby”, or “touch rugby”, offers a similar approach in small groups, which mixes. Muscle strengthening, Cardio And Body building, without violent contact or tackling, with only a two-handed touch to stop the opponent’s progress. New ways to continue or get started in this Team sportsWithout athletic physical condition and, above all, without risk of injury.

