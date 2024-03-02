A passion for coffee

To help us choose the right coffee that suits you, two experts, Julian FitosiGeneral Director of “Terah” and Christophe Cervell, founder of “Terres de café” and “At the Origin. Author of Meetings in coffee lands”. Photos by Fabrice Leseigneur (Cultural Apogée)

Advice from experts

Soil or grain?

Christophe Cervell: “You must buy your coffee beans because when you grind your coffee, you release the maximum aroma and it is said that after 20 minutes of grinding, you have lost half the aroma of your coffee.”

Julian Fitosi : “Choose your grind carefully, you don’t have the same grind if you make espresso or if you make Italian machine or filter coffee.”

How to avoid bitterness?

Julian Fitosi: “You should instead favor light extraction, filter coffee piston machines or French presses. Because we put coffee and water in contact without applying pressure. So we actually let the coffee steep in the water and we zoom in on the flavors. It’s more watery, but it’s also sweeter, more floral, fruity. We use this type of extraction with slightly less roasted coffee because more roasted coffee is usually more bitter, which is less pleasant when drinking filter coffee.“

Which coffee maker?

Christophe Cervell: “The best way to find out is how you like your coffee. Each coffee maker will give a different result. More or less concentrated, if you make espresso, or very thin, very floral, very fruity, if you make coffee, filter coffee. One thing you need to understand is that coffee is a bit boring and that could be the reason. And that’s why we facilitate more in the industry in particular. But when you understand a few rules, it goes from being a bit boring to being exciting.”

water?

Christophe Cervell: “You don’t have to drink mineral water, you have to drink filtered water. You shouldn’t. If you taste chlorine in the water, you will inevitably taste chlorine in your cup. If we take mineral water. Of course, it can better be poorly mineralized.“

Brew your coffee properly according to your coffee maker

Mom’s good old filter coffee maker

Julian Fitosi: “Two things are very important. You should first choose your coffee carefully. A highly roasted coffee whose roast date we do not know will result in a very bitter taste. Another thing, this is a coffee maker that heats water up to 100 degrees and the little thermostat you put the coffee maker on is also very hot. So a little tip to avoid burning your coffee is to turn off the thermostat after the coffee is finished.

For an electric coffee maker, for example, we’d choose a grind that’s a little like caster sugar.”

Christophe Cervell: “It’s about putting the right amount of coffee, 6 to 7 grams per ten centimeters of water. You have to weigh it, it’s like a pastry. This is a coffee recipe. It’s a certain water, a certain temperature, a certain grind, a certain amount of coffee. And so, by weighing your coffee, we manage to understand what we’re doing every time and find out what we like.“

French press coffee maker

Christophe Cervell: “You need 6 to 7 grams of fairly large grind for ten centimeters of water, let it steep for 3 to 4 minutes. We later stir, press and tighten everything so that the infusion does not continue. If the infusion continues, we release caffeine and therefore release bitterness.”

Espresso coffee maker with integrated bean grinder

Julian Fitosi: “We save a lot of money in the long run. These are machines that last for a long time. It is a blessing for us who are quality coffee and coffee roasters.“

Christophe Cervell: “These are machines that offer possible adjustments: water length, grind, temperature. So never set the temperature too high so your coffee doesn’t burn, try to adjust your grinder correctly. We need to have nice cream in the cup.”

columnists

Cristila Paley Duel For his literary column: “The Man with a Thousand Faces” by Sonia Kronlund (Grasset). The true and unbelievable story of a man who has assumed dozens of identities and experienced thousands of stories with different women.

A Little Fun: Take mini-trips within a 300 km radius and visit friends. A change of scenery closer to home.

Guillemette Odicino And his Friday friend: coffee. This little cup that meets many different lips and knows our thoughts

A Little Joy: A Tribute to Anna Magnani at the Lumiere Institute in Lyon

Gilles Verwish For his philosophy column: Is philosophy soluble in coffee?

News: “Stranger Philosophy. Understanding Philosophy with Stranger Things” (Flamerion)

A little fun: Gilles has a “habit” of waiting for the house to wake up, playing a little on the console while drinking coffee at 5 or 6 in the morning. It’s his “Miracle Morning”!

Daniel Gerkens For her recipe of the day: Alsatian soup

news:

“It’s on the table” January / February. “Complete and comforting. Winter soup »

“Her decoration” February / March. “Style and fantasy. 4 houses that make a winter waltz »

A little fun: Immerse yourself in one of the books of Chinese SF master Liu Xixin, who has a knack for opening up endless realms of reflection, as in his massive trilogy coming to Netflix, “The Three-Body Problem.” Or his first novel only translated into French “L’ère de la supernova” (Actes-Sud).