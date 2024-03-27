Gabriel et al wants to reduce the compensation period to “several months” and not go below twelve months

Gabriel Atal was expected for a thirty-minute interview on TF1, Wednesday March 27, After a government seminar in Matignon dedicated to work, at a time when social spending such as compensation for the unemployed is in the eyes of the executive to cover the deficit, which was reduced in 2023. “Unemployment Insurance to Improve This Year”, he confirmed. He hopes that these amendments, “more global”To be adopted in the summer for entry into force “in the fall”. Prime Minister wants to reduce compensation period “a few months”Without going down though “twelve months”. Follow the speech of the Head of Government in our live stream.

The “goal of going below 3% deficit in 2027” has been maintained. The government is looking for savings after the public deficit fell to 5.5% of GDP in 2023, or 15.8 billion euros more than the government forecast, according to INSEE. Ten billion euros of cuts have already been made in the 2024 budget in mid-February, but this year will see additional savings, Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire warned. “We maintain the objective of going below 3% in 2027.He detailed.

“Get out of the 35-hour bind”. The Prime Minister said he was opposed to any reduction in working hours. “I am not in favor of reducing the length of working hours”Recalling Gabriel Atal, the administration questioned the four-day week experiment. “We need to get out of this straightjacket of 35 hours a week, give more flexibility”He continued.

State complaint against Ravel High School student. After the resignation of the principal of the Maurice-Revel high school in Paris over a row involving a young woman wearing a veil and online death threats, the prime minister announced that “The state was to bring charges against this girl for blasphemous slander”. Gabriel Attal also a “A Form of Islamist Accessionism” In the school world.