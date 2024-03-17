From April 1, 2 million French people will benefit from a transfer of 635 euros

The National Family Allowance Fund announces an increase in financial support for millions of French people

From 1st April, Two million French people will receive a transfer of 635 euros directly into their bank account. The move, initiated by the National Family Allowance Fund (Cnaf), aims to support the most ordinary families and strengthen the purchasing power of families.

RSA optimized for beneficiaries

This extraordinary assistance concerns special beneficiaries of Active Solidarity Income (RSA). Indeed, Cnaf will pay optimized RSA for these two million French people with the aim of improving their daily lives and promoting their professional and social integration.

The amount of optimized RSA will be 635 euros A significant increase compared to the current amount of RSA

A significant increase compared to the current amount of RSA Payments will begin on April 1 and continue throughout the month

Beneficiaries do not have to take any steps to avail this assistance.

Support measures for beneficiaries

In addition to the increase in the amount of RSA, Several support measures have been planned to support the beneficiaries in their professional and social endeavours. Among these, we can cite:

Implementation of vocational training tailored to the needs of the labor market and the skills of the beneficiaries

Personal support to prepare and facilitate a job search

Additional financial support to enable access to accommodation or maintenance in existing accommodation

Coverage of expenses related to childcare or school fees to maintain a balance between professional and family life

The aim is to combat uncertainty and promote social inclusion

The initiative is part of an overall desire to improve the situation of the poorest French people and strengthen their purchasing power. By increasing the amount of RSA and putting in place specific support systems, Cnaf wishes to combat uncertainty and promote social and professional inclusion.

CAF: How is my allowance calculated?

Reactions and perspectives

While the move is widely welcomed by organizations helping people in trouble, some experts believe the effort is not enough to stem the growing uncertainty in France. They call in particular for a global reform of social assistance systems and better consideration of the specific needs of each beneficiary.

Further, it should be noted that this increase in RSA will concern only the current beneficiaries and will not have a retrospective effect on those who received RSA in the past. Finally, it remains to be determined whether this measure will be sustained beyond the year 2024 and to what extent it will contribute to reducing poverty and uncertainty in France.

