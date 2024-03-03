Business

Electric car sales in February 2024: And the winner is…

After a somewhat gloomy month of January, The electric market recovered in FebruaryEspecially thanks to the remarkable performance of this little French girl at the top of the electric car sales list, which has managed to stay ahead of competitors such as the Fiat 500 and Tesla Model Y under the promotion of electric leasing..

February 2024 is a good month for automotive market

The month of February took automobile colors to new heights. According to information provided by Automotive PlatformNo fewer than 142,597 new passenger cars were registered, marking the best February since Covid, a sharp increase of 12.96% over the previous year.

French automobile market February 2024French automobile market February 2024
Comparison of car sales on the French market over the last 4 years / © PFA

And at the center of this improvement, electric cars are shining with their success – with 25,825 registrations, they are experiencing a dazzling growth of 32% and gaining a market share of 18%. This success of electric vehicles is based on a favorable context that includes the recent effects of the ecological bonus from which the MG4 in particular benefited, still in a good position in the sales rankings.

Impact of Electric Leasing on the Market

Electric LeasingDespite being suspended since early February, ongoing deliveries continue to positively influence the market. This translates particularly well The Peugeot e-208, leading the formula, sits on the podium for 4,132 registrations.. The trend is similar for the Fiat 500, which is also popular with this formula, with 2,114 vehicles registered.

Peugeot 208 was restyled in 2023Peugeot 208 was restyled in 2023

As for the Tesla Model Y, despite more modest results than last year, it completed the podium with 1,982 sales. Note that Tesla has just rolled out a substantial rebate of €4,000 on some versions to make up for the end of the bonus.

Pay attention to the figures for February

In detail, here is the ranking of electric vehicles in February:

  • there Renault Megane 4 is displayedE A situation with sales of 1,615 units,
  • closely followed by MG4 And Tesla Model 3,
  • there Citroen ë-C4Thanks to social leasing, sales reached 1,034,
  • And BMW iX1 Achieves a good score with 1,010 registrations.

Ranking has been discontinued by Volvo EX30Which, with 770 units registered, shows a promising start, supported by increased showroom presence and numerous pre-orders.

Absence of is also notable Dacia spring, is weighed by the end of the ecological bonus and is not eligible for social leasing. Its future will depend on its ability to remain competitive in terms of price.

Data sources for electric car rankings: NGC-Data

Source link

