French Favorite Brands of 2024: Action retains its first position

The ranking of the French’s favorite brand, for which 10,000 people were surveyed, puts discounter Action in the lead for the second year in a row.

French’s favorite store is Action. The Dutch brand was elected the French people’s favorite brand for 2024 in the EY Parthenon ranking, for the second year in a row. More than 10,000 representatives of the population were interviewed to establish this list.

Inflation forced, many French people are looking for good deals, promotions, good deals. 41% prefer purchasing power first. In 2022 it was 31%. In this context, the low price offered by the action attracted the customers in a big way. The discounter has continuously set up its stores in France since its founding in late 2012. It now has more than 800 stores, more than Gifi, Centrakor or Foir’Fouille.

The French’s top 10 favorite brands in 2024 include:

Action Decathlon Leroy Merlin Picard Ikea Leclerc Fnac Amazon McDonald’s Leroy Merlin (Gardening)

If we look at the ranking in detail, Histoires d’Or jewelry stores have dropped out of the top 10 between 2023 and 2024. He has been replaced by Leroy Merlin (Horticulture). One lesson from this study is that the in-store experience has grown significantly over the past 4 years, and physical stores have better ratings on average than e-commerce sites except Amazon. However, today the French’s favorite brand for adult fashion is… Vinted. Second-hand specialists on the Internet are far ahead of the big names in fashion.

Another development in the world of fast food. McDonald’s is the only one in the top 10. But the gap is closing with Burger King increasing the number of restaurant openings in France. French respondents to the survey believe that Burger King is better than McDonald’s in terms of quality, while McDonald’s has become more expensive than its competitors.

The French’s favorite brand: Bonne Maman in the lead

Another survey asked the French about their favorite brands. La Letière, which was in first place last year, has dropped to third place. The new number 1 is Bone Maman Jam. Still on the podium is Samsung in second place. The Korean mobile phone giant has gained 11 positions in a year.

In the top 10, Saint-Michel is 4th, Danone 5th, Crystalline 6th, Andros 7th, Cote d’Or 8th, Panzani 9th and Presidente Camembert 10th. Six brands that were in the top 30 favorite French brands in 2023 are no longer in 2024: Yoplat, Bosch, Milka, Boursin, Ferrero, Rocher and Bonduel.

The survey lists the preferred brands by region: