About sixty environmental activists stormed the Total Energy refinery in Donges

Extinction rebel workers at the Total Energy refinery in Donges on March 23, 2024. Damien Meyer / AFP

About 60 Extinct Rebellion (XR) activists dressed as clowns entered the Total Energy refinery in Donges (Loire-Atlantique) late on Saturday 23 March. “hours” Well-known journalists from the oil giant, Agence France-Presse (AFP).

Dressed in checkered shirts and wearing red wigs or caps and pointy hats, they entered the site through a cut-out fence and left shortly after noon.

Activists painted the concrete tank, about twenty meters high, with colorful paint and hoisted a large banner that read: “End your crimes and your clowning”. “Kul has been deliberately polluting and endangering us all for hundreds of years. We are here to listen to the climate crisis at the site of criminal enterprise”Interviewed by AFP, a 28-year-old member of the movement, declared Louis.

Introduces the gendarmerie

Amidst the tanks, in the smell of gasoline, activists danced with flags emblazoned with the Extinction Rebellion logo. Several total employees were on site late in the morning. Police were also present.

International organization, especially the Extinction Rebellion campaigns “Recognition of the Severity and Urgency of the Current Ecological Crisis”. Also for “Immediate reduction in greenhouse gas emissions to achieve carbon neutrality by 2025, through reductions in consumption”..

The Donges platform, which spans about 350 hectares and employs 650 employees, is France’s second largest refinery after Normandy, according to TotalEnergies. It has the capacity to process 11 million tonnes of crude per year for a storage capacity of 2.2 million cubic meters (crude oil and finished products).

The world with AFP

