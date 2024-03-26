Frederic Antonetti will return to Bestia next season

Bastia are fighting for their survival in Ligue 2. Regis Broward was replaced by Michel Moretti, while Lillian Lasland assisted on 29 January, with the Corsican club still holding the same position. However, both have been confirmed until the end of the season and will still be present at the start of the school year, in Ligue 2 or National. In a press release, Sporting also announced the great return of Frederic Antonetti (62), who will strengthen the organization as technical director from next season. Having been without a club since the end of his adventure in Strasbourg last May, he returns to his favorite club where he played as a player (1987-1990) and coach (1994-1998 then 1999-2001).

“After many discussions and exchanges, it appears to us very clearly that Michele Moretti, supported by Lilian Laslands, is best placed to succeed in the maintenance mission. The club management therefore reiterates its full faith in the technical staff in placeThis press release begins. Regarding its sporting policy, Sporting is delighted to announce that Frédéric Antonetti has given his contract in principle to return to the club from the 2024-2025 season in the role of Technical Director. Apart from bringing all his experience, his main mission will be to define the structure of the game, prepare the selection of coaches for the future as well as define a squad in line with SC Bastia’s policy.