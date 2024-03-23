The real reason for Mbappé’s silence was revealed

Zapping Onze Mondial EXCLUSIVE: Randal Kolo Muani’s “Little Brother” Interview!

The journalists present at the Groupe Stadium for Kylian Mbappé’s press conference had little illusions. Surprisingly, the French team striker didn’t want to give anything away about his departure from PSG or his signing for Real Madrid. And despite this, his future in Paris has been settled for some time, with the announcement of his departure to his management, his staff and his partners in early February.

Nothing as long as PSG can meet Real Madrid

But why does Kylian Mbappé refuse to say anything? Jerome Rothen, on RMC, provided some answers last night. According to the former Parisian winger, the possibility of a clash between PSG and Real Madrid prevents any official announcement from the star striker. “He didn’t say much because he couldn’t,” remarks the left-hander in Rothen. He is going to sign for Real Madrid. I am not telling anyone. He will announce it before the Euros. He will announce it when PSG is eliminated from the Champions League if PSG does not go to the final or if Real are eliminated from the Champions League against Manchester City or in the semi-finals. As far as the possibility of watching PSG-Real Madrid , he will not reveal anything”, warns Rothen. A version that holds, Kylian Mbappé otherwise risks facing great doubts about his involvement for Paris…