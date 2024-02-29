France Identi promises up to 25,000 euros to hackers who find a security vulnerability on their site

The government application, which for several days has made it possible to host French driving licenses digitally, has launched a huge “bug bounty”.

The state challenges all types of hackers. While the government normalized the dematerialization of driver’s licenses two weeks ago on the France IdentitÃ© application, the first step toward a digital identity wallet is an interoperable European platform, the platform is offering from Wednesday. “Bug Bounty” Announced to strengthen its security. and to prevent possible defects. With a reward at stake, which can range from 100 euros for a minor fault to 25,000 euros for a major one.

“The bonus awarded for each vulnerability discovered will be determined based on their complexity and their potential impact on the system”, we suggest in the press release. For this operation, identify France “Encouraging the entire cyber community”. “Anyone wishing to participate in this bug bounty must register on the YesveHack platform, a French platform specializing in the coordination of bug hunting programs,” Among them are 35,000 hackers, referring to France Identity.

“Security” of the program.

After a phase of several months “beta”, the app aims to take up more and more space on French smartphones in the coming months. Gerald Darmanin, with this in mind, mentioned the generalization of digital identity cards by the municipal elections of 2026. That would make it possible to create online markets like voting proxies. the reason “Security is at the heart of the program”. “In the interest of transparency, a private bug bounty was already launched in June 2022. 2024 is a new phase for the program in terms of security and transparency.”Recommends the platform.