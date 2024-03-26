France “does not waive” requirements in industry to go into “war economy”

Armed Forces Minister Sebastián Lecornu announced on Tuesday that he was prepared to ask for “personnel, stocks or production equipment”.

From words to actions? Emmanuel Macron repeats it regularly: France must go in “War Economy” To support Ukraine. “France has met its defense industry, an industry in war economy mode with faster and stronger production capacity”., he asked in his greeting to the armed forces on 19 January. Armed Forces Minister Sebastián Lecornu made the announcement during a press conference on Tuesday that he “does not exclude” to demand “Employees, stocks or production equipment”or else “Manufacturers need to prioritize military needs”. He calls “What the law allows the Minister and the Delegate General for Armory (DGA) to do, is if there was no account in terms of production rates and deadlines.”

Minister “Be sure to do this in the coming weeks”. The statement comes as France has raised its voice against Russia, and “Ground does not refuse to send troops” Support Ukraine. Mention of this possibility caused an uproar in Europe and America. The facts are stubborn: the Ukrainian army, lacking Western ammunition and equipment, is retreating in Donbas. “Russia must not win the war” Reaffirmed in an interview with the French president Parisian .

To justify these demands, the Minister of Armed Forces relied on the 2024-2030 Military Programming Law announced in August. In that event it provides “A threat, present or foreseeable, to the life of the nation, the protection of the population, the integrity of the territory or the permanence of the institutions of the Republic, or to the essential activities of nature to justify the implementation thereof. The international obligations of the state in matters of protection, the request of any person, natural or legal, and to fulfill them All goods and services required may be decided by decree in Council of Ministers..

Similar provisions already exist in the Defense Code. Legislators have synthesized and adapted these provisions.

Production rates too slow

“If production rates are sometimes too slow, it is because there is a temptation to work just in time and not have enough stock of raw materials or components”, to avoid tying up cash to create these shares, he explained. Especially in his eyes, the delivery time of the long-range Aster anti-aircraft missile produced by MBDA between France and Italy, which is too long in the eyes of the minister.

“The question of prioritizing military order, over civil order, among the MBDA subcontractors for the Aster missile, is something that is apparently completely understandable”, he insisted. Paris ordered 200 Aster missiles in January 2023 for 900 million euros, with delivery scheduled for 2026. However, these missiles, which earlier “Not used or for training purposes only” According to him, Ukraine is supplied to defend its skies and two French frigates stationed in the Red Sea have fired at Houthi drones and missiles 22 times since December.

“Now, we have solid operational contracts that we can rely on.”He insisted, announced “advance order” 200 additional Aster missiles.