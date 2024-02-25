Innovation: A 17-year-old high school student invented an entirely new type of scale! : News

Thibaut de Percy, a 17-year-old high school student, made a revolutionary invention: a “multimeter,” capable of converting moles to grams, BFMTV reports.

Some brilliant minds emerge before adulthood. Thibaut de Persin, a high school student only 17 years old, is one of these young talents with a promising future. With his invention, the multimeter, he revolutionized scientific research in the field of chemistry.

A multimeter is an innovative balance capable of measuring moles, a unit that measures the amount of a substance present in an atom. As calculated BFMTV, Sunday February 25, the idea for the invention came to Yevelins during his high school chemistry class. Tired of converting the number of moles into grams, Kishore decided to simplify the task by thinking of a machine capable of doing this measurement for him.

Winner of Innovaz!

This beautiful invention allowed him to win the Innovaz competition. In 2023. The winner is awarded a prize of 1,200 euros by the magazine Science & Junior Life, as well as great recognition in the scientific community. The young man assures BFMTV that he has made three inventions from scratch, including the multimeter.

Thibaut’s mother tells BFMTV that her son is a born inventor. As a child, he was already building small machines and vehicles, driven by incredible curiosity and creativity. With a brilliant mind like Thibaut de Persin, the future of science looks promising.