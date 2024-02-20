The Israeli military says it “fears for the life” of a child held hostage in Gaza and his family

Shiri Bibas and her two children appear in secret in a video shot in Khan Younes on October 7, according to the IDF, which released the document. A militant group affiliated with Hamas says they have since been killed in bombings. But this information has not been confirmed.

Where is the Bibas family today, including a mother and two children, captured by Hamas commandos on October 7? “We fear for their lives”, Israeli army spokesman, Daniel Hagari, announced Monday February 19, after the screening. The IDF released images showing Shiri Bibas surrounded and seen from behind by seven armed men in the Gaza Strip on the day of his capture.

According to the Israeli military, the images were captured by a street camera in Khan Younes, south of the Palestinian enclave, a few kilometers from the Israeli kibbutz of Nir Oz, where he was abducted. Hamas had already filmed footage of Shiri Bibas and her sons Ariel, 4 months, and Kaffir, 9 months, during the attack on Kibbutz Nir Oz. But so far, no document has shown this mother and her children in the Gaza Strip.

The Islamist movement announced in November the deaths of the child, his brother and his mother, who were allegedly killed in Israeli bombings. But Israeli authorities have never confirmed this information.

Israel condemns “brutal child abductors”.

The Bibas family made the call in a statement on Monday “Decision makers, in Israel and around the world, are involved in the negotiations (for their publication) Now to bring them home”. She adds in this text: “Child abduction is a crime against humanity and a war crime, Ariel and Kaffir are victims of a terrible evil”. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that these pictures “Remind us who we’re dealing with, brutal child kidnappers.”.

In a statement issued Monday evening in response to the military’s message, the Hamas-allied military group reiterated that the mother and two children had been killed. “Israeli Bombing”After doing “Detained for twenty days”. They claim that Israel is the government “Responsible for the death of (These three members) Bibas Family”and has accused Benjamin Netanyahu “to get rid of” other hostages “By deliberately targeting them.”

On October 7, Hamas released a video showing the children’s father, Yarden Bibas, had also been kidnapped, after announcing the deaths of the rest of the family. Nir Oz was one of the bloodiest attacks carried out by Hamas from the Gaza Strip, killing more than 1,160 people on the Israeli side, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally from official Israeli figures.