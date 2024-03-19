UN warns of threat of nuclear war: “Humanity will not survive Oppenheimer’s sequel”

File photograph of Secretary General Antonio Guterres in New York (USA). EFE/Mark Garten/UN/



“Humanity Can’t Survive Oppenheimer Sequels”Monday alerted the UN Secretary General, who once again warned of the danger of “nuclear war,” using as a reference the film that “brings to life the harsh reality of nuclear apocalypse.”

“We meet at a time when geopolitical tensions and mistrust have raised the risk of nuclear war to its highest level in decades,” he reiterated. Antonio Gutierrez At a Security Council meeting on nuclear non-proliferation hosted by Japan.

“That Doomsday clock ticking And its erratic ticking echoes in all ears,” he said.

Film directed by “Oppenheimer”. Christopher NolanSeven winners Oscar Award“Opened the eyes of millions to the harsh reality of the nuclear apocalypse,” said the Secretary General.

But “humanity cannot survive an Oppenheimer sequel. All these voices, all these warnings, all these survivors begging the world to turn away from what it is heading towards.”

“Oppenheimer” traces key moments in the life of Robert Oppenheimer, the physicist who ushered the planet into the nuclear age, beginning with the end of World War II when the United States launched nuclear weapons. Atomic bombs on Hiroshima and Nagasaki.

Guterres expressed concern about a new nuclear arms race. “Much more is invested in instruments of war than instruments of peace. Countries are investing significant resources in new lethal nuclear technologies and expanding the threat to new areas,” he lamented.

A nuclear missile has been launched as part of a test in Plesetsk, northwestern Russia. Photo taken from a video provided by the press service of the Russian Ministry of Defense on October 26, 2022. (Press Service of the Russian Defense Ministry via AP)

“And some statements have raised the possibility of it being released Nuclear hellThreats that we must collectively condemn loud and clear,” he added.

Although he did not name any country, other speakers, including Japan, the United States and France, clearly condemned him. Vladimir Putin’s Nuclear “Rhetoric”which assured that the Russian arsenal was always “ready” for nuclear war.

At a time when the UN Security Council has never been more divided, Guterres also “called for the recognition that only by working together can we eliminate the threat of nuclear holocaust.”

“Today, these weapons are increasing in power, range and stealth. “It just takes one wrong decision, one wrong decision, one rash move to have an accidental launch,” he asserted.

In this regard, the American ambassador Dr Linda Thomas-Greenfield Announced it was working with Japan on a draft Council resolution “reaffirming the obligations” of signatories to the 1967 Outer Space Treaty and calling for “no development of nuclear weapons or any other weapons of mass destruction” in orbit. “

Space “must be a place free of nuclear weapons”Japan’s foreign minister, Yoko Kamikawa, said on her side.

He also announced the creation of a group of “friends” to support negotiations on a treaty banning the production of fissile material for nuclear weapons (known as the “cut-off” treaty).

The United States and France indicated that they would join this group of “friends”.

(With information from AFP)