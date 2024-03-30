For just a few euros, this new Ikea accessory will save you a lot of space in the fridge

Is your fridge door clogged? We have invented an innovative assistant that can change your life! Find out how to optimize the space in your fridge for less than 5 euros.

Every time you open your fridge, You missed leaving the butter, grated cheese, packets of sauces and all the other things you store in the door. It’s a fact, your fridge is too small. Unfortunately, due to lack of space or equipment, you cannot invest in a larger model. Bottom line: Your refrigerator is full. After loading the phases to maximum, You bet the door is about to break down now Under the weight of the jam jar. If you recognize yourself along these lines, you are in the right place. Sometimes it’s just a matter of optimizing the space to see more clearly. And if there is a specialist brand in this area, it is the famous Swedish brand Ikea. This time, it is not a functional piece of furniture, but an intelligent accessory that will allow you to save space in your fridge. A little extra? It fits almost all refrigerator models and I promise, it is really very easy to install.

Good idea to store butter and cheese

Half storage box, half drawer, this new Ikea accessory with the Swedish name KLIPPKAKTUS is very practical to use. Thanks to the suction cup system it is easily fixed under the shelf and It slides horizontally so content is easily accessible. The main advantage? It doesn’t take up space because it uses empty space: under one level of your fridge! For refrigerators that don’t have room for a classic cheese box, this would be the ideal accessory. Its dimensions (24 cm long, 16 cm wide and 6 cm high) allow you to store small ingredients scattered around your fridge, such as butter, cheese, but also sauces, in glass jars. indeed, It can hold a load of up to 1.5 kg. Besides being solid, the material used is transparent, which allows you to see what it contains at first glance.

Often, we buy butter, Because we can’t see the hidden plate in the door. The same goes for the bag of grated cheese hidden under the salad… With this drawer for 4.99 euros, you can even save a little more than free space!

Once again, IKEA – the masters of space optimization – seems to hit hard with this very clever accessory. It is often said that a tidy home is a peaceful mind. What if in the kitchen this means a well-stocked fridge? At that price, it might be worth a try.