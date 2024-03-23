Meghan and Harry were not warned by Kate Middleton about her cancer, this warm gesture they still had

It was Friday March 22 that Kate Middleton decided to break the silence in which she walled herself off since her stomach operation last January. The Princess of Wales, whose health has worried internet users and has been the subject of much speculation, has announced that she is suffering from cancer. The mother of three did not specify what type of cancer she had. “In January, I underwent a major abdominal operation in London which was apparently benign. The operation was successfully carried out. However, tests done after the operation revealed the presence of cancer. So my medical team advised me to undergo preventive chemotherapy and I am now in the early stages of this treatment.” She said in a video posted on her social network.

While the world is still reeling from the announcement, eyes are glued to well-wishers including Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. The couple, who are at odds with the royal family and have lived in the United States for many years, learned the news at the same time as the whole world. Archie and Lilibeth’s parents were not informed personally and so they learned the sad news published by our colleagues through a video posted by Kate Middleton. New York Post which clarified that the lovers had “no idea” About the illness of the princess.