Meghan and Harry were not warned by Kate Middleton about her cancer, this warm gesture they still had
After the announcement of Kate Middleton, who announced on Friday, March 22 that she has cancer, it is time to wish for a cure. So all eyes were on the Sussexes to see if they had taken the trouble to write a letter to their sister-in-law. Even if Meghan Markle and Prince Harry learned about the Princess of Wales’ illness like everyone else, they still contacted her.
It was Friday March 22 that Kate Middleton decided to break the silence in which she walled herself off since her stomach operation last January. The Princess of Wales, whose health has worried internet users and has been the subject of much speculation, has announced that she is suffering from cancer. The mother of three did not specify what type of cancer she had. “In January, I underwent a major abdominal operation in London which was apparently benign. The operation was successfully carried out. However, tests done after the operation revealed the presence of cancer. So my medical team advised me to undergo preventive chemotherapy and I am now in the early stages of this treatment.” She said in a video posted on her social network.
While the world is still reeling from the announcement, eyes are glued to well-wishers including Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. The couple, who are at odds with the royal family and have lived in the United States for many years, learned the news at the same time as the whole world. Archie and Lilibeth’s parents were not informed personally and so they learned the sad news published by our colleagues through a video posted by Kate Middleton. New York Post which clarified that the lovers had “no idea” About the illness of the princess.
Will Prince Harry visit the UK?
It was through a press release that they wished their sister-in-law a speedy recovery. “We wish Kate and family health and healing and hope they can recover privately and peacefully.”, we could read. According to our colleagues at Rajinda Message, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly dating “in private” The Prince and Princess of Wales, in addition to their press release. It is not clear whether the contact was made by phone, video call or message.
The possibility that Prince Harry will travel to the United Kingdom to visit Prince William’s wife is also currently unknown. According to British media, relations between the two families still appear to be strainedLast week, the rift between William and Harry was more than clear… When the two brothers attended a memorial service for their mother, Princess Diana, Prince William left the ceremony before Prince Harry could join them via video conference. can be continued…
