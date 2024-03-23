News

“Food Obstruction” at the Root of Cedric Cornett’s Death

The mayor of Gozier and the president of CARL died of suffocation due to the food. An autopsy was performed at Cedric Cornett’s home this Friday, the day after his death.

An autopsy performed on Cedric Cornett’s body this Friday, March 22, 2024, confirms that his death was accidental. The mayor of Le Gozier and president of the Riviera du Levant Urban Community (CARL) died on Thursday.Choking due to obstruction of food“, mentions the public prosecutor of Pointe-à-Pitre, Caroline Calbo, in a press release.
This conclusion confirms the first observations made by the forensic doctor, the technical and scientific police, as well as the prosecutor himself, at the scene of the accident. They did not find anything suspicious at the scene.

The 43-year-old elected official was found dead by his family at his home on March 21, 2024.
Therefore, the investigation launched to determine the cause of this sudden disappearance was handed over to the Regional Judicial Police Service of the National Police. “The investigation will be closed after the cause of death is determined“, adds Madame Calbo, also clarifying that “Mr Cornett’s family have been informed of the autopsy findings and will be able to obtain a copy of the proceedings through their solicitor.

Also read: ⚫Death of Gosier mayor and CARL president: Cédric Cornet’s body found at his home – 03/21/2024.

