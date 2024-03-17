Sports
FC Nantes. Antoine Combauer will replace Jocelyn Gorvanek
The Kanak coach will return to the FC Nantes bench a little less than a year after his departure. He will replace Jocelyn Gorvanek.
The information released by L’Equipe had the effect of a bombshell. Antoine Comboire will return to Jonellier. The management of FCN has decided to part ways with its current coach Jocelyn Gorvanek and replace him with a Kanak technician who himself was sacked a little less than a year ago!
