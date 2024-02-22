Florian Sotoka: “It hurts my head”

The RC lens was removed from Europa League By Friborg this Thursday evening. After a 0-0 draw BallartThe Lensois capped the first period with a 2-0 lead. But the Germans managed a last-minute comeback to win 3-2 in overtime.

A bitter end to a great European adventure Florian Sotoka and his teammates. The attacker commented on the microphone RMC Sport At the end of the meeting: ” We had a great first half. We deserved to be 2-0 up. We pressed and played ball. After they played their game, they pressed, had long balls for their size and we conceded a goal in the last minute. It’s football, even if it hurts your head. In the first half, we deserved to qualify but they did what they needed to in the second half and we couldn’t respond. I don’t think it played mentally. We had 2 balls of 3-1. They scored in the last minute, it was because we wanted to continue the adventure.Â»

“When we look back on the road we have travelled…”

The RC lens Now draws a line under his European season, rich in a successful campaign in the bridge Champions League. Remember what you above all Florian SotokaÂ: “We feel so proud when we remember how far we have come. We deserved to be in the Champions League with a very good run. We wanted to do one in the Europa League, that’s it.»

