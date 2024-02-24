Faker played his 900th game in the LCK this week

After recording his 600th win and surpassing the 3,000 kill mark earlier this month, League of Legends legend Lee “Faker” Sang-hyeok reached a new LCK high this week by playing his 900th game in LCK.

Faker, always ahead

In the competitive League of Legends arena, few names shine like Faker. On February 21, 2024, during BO3 between T1 and Nongshim Redforce, Faker reached the historic milestone by playing his 900th game (766 wins and 67.8% winrate), thus becoming the first player to reach this monumental milestone. With Deft occupying second place with 758 games, the performance gap between Faker and his competitors continues to widen. At 27 years old, already revered as the “God” of League of Legends, Faker continues to establish his legend in the esports world.

In early February, Faker had already made headlines by reaching two other major milestones: his 600th win and his 3000th elimination. These numbers are not only a testament to his longevity in esports, but also his skill and ability to stay at the top, in a world where many players struggle to maintain their performance levels. Since his debut with T1 in 2013, Faker has redefined what it means to be a professional League of Legends player. His career is punctuated by successes and records: he is a four-time world champion (2013, 2015, 2016, 2023), an unprecedented achievement, and has won numerous MVP titles as well as the most prestigious tournaments. The achievement of 900 games played added to the long list of exploits that marked his career.

Midlaner (Top 3: Azir with 158 picks, Oriana with 87 picks and 77 picks) With a pool of over 80 champions, it shows unparalleled adaptability and technical prowess. His exploits on both the national and international scene attest to his status. Faker has proven over the years that he is not just a gamer, he is now a living legend, a pillar of esports and a role model for generations to come. Its impact extends far beyond League of Legends, influencing the entire esports culture.