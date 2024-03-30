Esport – League of Legends: Carmine joins BDS Academy in LFL Finals
Gentlemen’s incredible journey in the French League of Legends league finally ended one step away from the finals. In its brilliant return to the play-offs, the young club was stopped by Carmine Corp Blue, who were very strong this Friday (3-1). The reigning champion, Casey, will have a chance to keep his merits: he will face the big favourites, BDS Academy, on the stage of Carre Belle-Feuille in Boulogne-Billancourt next Friday.
Reversed in Loser’s Bracket By his future opponent in the final two days earlier, Karmin put his head right against the M8. However, she was pushed around in the first round by Jeremy “Ika” Waldenaer and her teammates, but then she knew how to control the start of the game. Depends on its explosiveness The botlaneA Calliste “Calliste” returned to her best by Henri-Henbert, she registered three successes (3-1) in the style.
Fifteen in a row for BDSA
On her road to the title, however, she must face the final boss of this first half of the LFL: BDS Academy, still on cloud nine from the end of the regular season. The tone was set for the first round between the two teams on Wednesday.
The Swiss club defeated Carmine in the final The winner’s bracket (3-0), in the wake of the surprisingly coordinated Rudy “Skavemond” Semon-Polat “Parus” Cicek duo. With 15 games won in a row now – a record in Championship history – and a definite psychological boost, the early season favorites look unstoppable. But he has to manage the pressure of the final on stage.
A final that Gentle Mets will watch from afar, that will take nothing away from their performance in this final stage. On Thursday, Championship newcomers, the sixth and final qualifiers for the play-offs, once again sprung a huge surprise against Vitality B, who have been in full swing in recent weeks.
Showing their best level of the season, they completely obliterated the Bees (3-0), who probably did not expect such adversity. With serious results, this victory gives them the third and last French place in the EMEA Masters, the second European level, which starts on April 15.