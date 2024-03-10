Eric Parrott’s first World Cup victory in Sainik Hollow Sprint, Emilion Jacqueline second

Jacqueline returns to the podium

Starting from bib 30, the Frenchman overtook his team-mate Emilion Jacqueline into the leadership position, who until then had kept his distance around him. It was already a sign that the tide had changed in the blue clan. For several weeks, Jacqueline kept repeating that she felt better and better, that her form was coming back, “Like two years ago”. Meanwhile, the Frenchman missed the end of last season, not feeling well on his skis and in his head. A few months away from biathlon, that did him good, and he returned to the podium despite two mistakes. “ I have regained my physical abilities from race to race since WorldsIt unclear. It’s been weeks since I felt like I was getting better. I am very happy with the way. »