Eric Parrott’s first World Cup victory in Sainik Hollow Sprint, Emilion Jacqueline second
The French women were accustomed to holding home from the start of the season with podiums and wins. But this Saturday, when Justine Bresaz-Bouchet and her teammates stuck in the relay (6th), it was the men who rediscovered the joy of success. Without a podium on the World Cup circuit since the start of the season – just a bronze for Philan Mallet on his world debut – the Blues suffered a double blow at Soldier Hollow.
Having come so close to success so many times since the start of the season, Eric Parrott, who has often said he is not there. “Just to Win”, finally hit the mark. In a sprint played under bright sunshine, the Frenchman hit a perfect shot (10/10) to achieve his first career World Cup success, at the age of 22. Heralded for several years, Perot has confirmed the expectations placed on him for several seasons. “It’s crazy after a day like yesterday (Friday) Where it was difficultPerot explained to Channel L’Equipe. I gave everything for this win. I’ve been saying I’ve been chasing this for a while. I did not promise to leave this season without winning a single one. »
Jacqueline returns to the podium
Starting from bib 30, the Frenchman overtook his team-mate Emilion Jacqueline into the leadership position, who until then had kept his distance around him. It was already a sign that the tide had changed in the blue clan. For several weeks, Jacqueline kept repeating that she felt better and better, that her form was coming back, “Like two years ago”. Meanwhile, the Frenchman missed the end of last season, not feeling well on his skis and in his head. A few months away from biathlon, that did him good, and he returned to the podium despite two mistakes. “ I have regained my physical abilities from race to race since WorldsIt unclear. It’s been weeks since I felt like I was getting better. I am very happy with the way. »
Jacqueline also said that she is very happy for her young teammate. Who deserves his victory ». The double could have been a treble if Quentin Fillon Mallet hadn’t lost his race streak a bit. The author of the defect in his standing, the double Olympic champion did not go to the penalty ring, received a 2′ penalty, was forbidden to dream something, leaving joy for his teammates.
(TagsToTranslate)Gaëtan Delafolie