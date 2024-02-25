equivalent to the total population of other Cuban municipalities

According to an official report issued by the Border Patrol, during the first month of this year, 22,946 Cuban migrants arrived in the United States.

Amid the immigration crisis, that number arrived on American soil seeking political asylum. This figure represents the total population of some municipalities on the island, such as: Bauta, Manicaragua or Guisa.

Of the total, 6,596 came through the Miami sector, usually aboard unspecified boats. The rest of the migrants came into the country through the southern border with Mexico.

United States immigration authorities remember that the number of Cuban migrants in December was high. After that, a total of 25,060 people arrived by sea and land. More than 17 thousand of them touched American soil through the Mexican border.

If we add up all Cuban arrivals in the United States since last October 1, the figure rises to 86,139. People born on the island who enter through the southern border already have an appointment through the CBP One application.

The migration crisis is worsening

It is a fact that, despite the sustained pressure received by the Biden administration, the immigration crisis is only months away. The current president has tried to address the situation and take measures to control the arrival of irregular migrants. However, three years have passed since his stay in the White House and this is a pending task.

One of its most publicized programs, Humanitarian Parole, marked one year since its launch on January 6. This initiative has allowed more than 50,000 Cubans to legally travel to the United States. Meanwhile, the CBP One app has recorded nearly 360,000 successful appointments as of last November.

The migration crisis in Cuba remains unabated, in large part, due to the deterioration of living conditions on the island.



