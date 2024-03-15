The train carnage shocked the internet!

Hello gamers and pop culture lovers! Today we are talking about a Red Dead Redemption 2 player who kidnapped and killed 130 NPCs with a train like a real psychopath. It’s not trivial, I tell you!

And now, take a look at the first GTA VI trailer below. It promises to be heavy, I’m already excited!

Some players have also added mods to expand their tools and techniques to torture weak NPCs. It’s hard to believe, but this is the cruel virtual reality in which we live.

Apparently tired of killing the inhabitants of the classic Wild West, a player decided to innovate by carrying out massacres on railway tracks. Original approach, right?

We’ve all tied someone to a horse to pull them toward a passing train and laughed like crazy watching them run away. Let’s be honest, we’ve all done it, right, no need to hide it.

But this time, player NPCPranks__ had the patience to have no less than 130 NPCs on the track before seeing the train go down. It’s awesome, and it reminds me of the first season finale of Invincibles when Omni-Man is holding Mark in front of a moving train.

Well, it’s still less vascular than that, but there’s still an unhealthy amount of blood at the front of the train, and a poor NPC seems to be stuck in one of the wheels. How to go, sad ending.

If there’s ever a train or other large vehicle in GTA VI, god save the poor people of Leonida when those players take over. A real butcher of perspective, my friends!