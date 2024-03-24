Epic Games is gearing up for Fortnite’s big return to iOS and Android

Tim Sweeney’s firm has detailed the terms for Fortnite’s return to iOS, specifically through its mobile Epic Games Store. Later there will be an Android version as well.

Since 2020, a strange phenomenon has happened. The world’s largest gaming platform, the smartphone, now has access (or at least not easily) to one of the world’s most popular games. Fortnite. As a reminder, according to Activeplayer.io site in 2024 Battle Royale game has about 220 million monthly active players.

This situation should change very soon. Last February, Epic Games, the developer of Fortnite, announced its intention to take advantage of the establishment of DMA in Europe to release an alternative Epic Games Store on iOS. But surprisingly, Tim Sweeney’s company won’t stop there, and announces in a post X That Android will also have rights to its Epic Games Store.

The Epic Games Store is expected to arrive on these two platforms by the end of 2024 and is not expected to be available outside of Europe.

12% commission

The legal battle between Apple and Epic Games, as well as the removal of Fortnite from the App Store, all revolve around one question: the commission paid by developers to distribute apps on the App Store or elsewhere. Epic, over the years, has made itself the white knight of developers, accusing all competing platforms of charging very high commissions. Steam, Windows, Apple, Google, everyone is there.

By announcing that it was launching its store on Android and iOS, Epic Games had to negotiate its own commission. Reportedly it has been done 9 to 5 make, the company plans to charge developers 12%, the same commission paid to the Epic Games Store on PC. During the first six months, developers will not have to pay any commission on in-app transactions (purchase of skins, subscriptions, etc.).

iOS, however, will need to add the now famous CTF (Core Technology Fee), a fee that Apple wants to charge developers who want to offer apps on iOS, whether the installation is through the App Store or an alternative store. . This fee of 50 cents per annual installation will only apply to apps with more than 1 million users per year.

As indicated Make Rumors, Apple, for its part, will charge a commission of between 10 and 17% based on the turnover achieved, a percentage that has been revised downwards since the Cupertino company previously charged 15 to 30%. This means that certain companies with low enough turnover will be able to pay Apple 10 or 11% less than Epic.

