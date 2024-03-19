Perfect week for Fnatic this LEC Spring Split after their win against Team Vitality

The LEC Spring Split continues on Day 3 of Week 2 of the regular season. Facing Team Vitality, Fnatic picked up their fifth win of this spring segment, thus maintaining first place in the rankings.

Great week from Fnatic

The third and final day of the second week of the LEC regular season continues, promising key matchups in the fight for qualifying spots in the playoffs. Among the unmissable matches, the duel between Fnatic and Team Vitality attracts special attention, opposing the two teams at the top of the rankings, both with four wins in five matches and currently buoyed by the momentum of two consecutive successes. This Bo1 match promises to be a crucial encounter, not only for supremacy in the standings but also as a measure of both teams’ ability to maintain their winning streak.

Fnatic, in remarkable momentum, recently rocked the LEC by claiming victory over G2 Esports, the reigning Winter Split champions and remaining undefeated thus far. The performance, praised for its solidity and excellent teamwork, not only shook up the rankings, but also confirmed Fnatic as a serious contender for the title. For its part, Team Vitality continues to pleasantly surprise from the start of the split, showing a significant improvement over its winter performance. The French team has shown its ability to compete at the highest level, and this upcoming clash against Fnatic presents a true test of its strength and consistency.

Very dynamic face

From the first moments of the Rift, the confrontation between Fnatic and Team Vitality was a real spectacle. Jom, with a strong start, quickly showed his ambitions, gaining the upper hand over his opponent thanks to a series of well-executed offensive moves that allowed him to build a lead of around 2k gold after barely ten minutes. However, Fnatic, far from being intimidated, slowly began to close the gap, getting back on the scoreboard fifteen minutes into the game. It was at this point that Fnatic started to show their strength. The dynamic of the game took a decisive turn during a team fight around Nashor, which was initiated by Vitality. What appeared to be an opportunity for vitality quickly turned into a disadvantage, with Fnatic turning the situation to their advantage in a stunning turnaround.

With both teams neck and neck, Fnatic managed to secure Sol, a crucial advantage that marked a tipping point in this tense showdown. The tension between the two teams continued to rise, with each side showing a strong desire for victory. The key moment of the match came in the 28th minute, when Fnatic sapped the vitality of the team fight with a decisive ace. This moment of glory paved the way for Fnatic to close out the game, capitalizing on their statistical advantage and gained momentum.

Week 2 Match Results – Day 3

Monday March 18



finish BDS Team heretics regular season

finish Team spirit obsessive regular season

finish G2 Esports GIANTX regular season

finish snap MAD Lions KOI regular season

finish SK Gaming Carmine Corp regular season

2024 LEC Regular Season Standings