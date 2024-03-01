Endurance Motorsport Series: New Marathon Race Simulation Announced | Xbox

Among the list of numerous sports introduced during Nikon Connect 2024, the Endurance Motorsports Series is one of the new productions that is likely to attract marathon race fans. Indeed this is how we should introduce the new project from KT Racing Studio, which is very keen to provide a gameplay experience that stays as close to reality as possible.

Purpose of Sensation and Immersion

This in-house developer, affiliated with Nikon, has big ambitions for the Endurance Motorsport series. His goal? Let you experience all the sensations and emotions of a marathon race, offering you to dive straight into the pits, playing by the driver, but also slipping into the shoes of the racing engineers.

Nikon boasts numerous official vehicles and circuits as well as knowledge of KT Racing Studios, known for its work on the WRC series. The developers promise us an innovative gameplay where “judgment and racing strategy based on events (events, weather, etc.) become as important as the precision of your driving”.

Endurance Motorsport Series will be available sometime in 2025 on Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5 and PC via Steam.