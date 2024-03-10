Game news These best video games released on Nintendo Switch are under €15. Up to 93% off

Do you have a switch? Want to play good games without spending a lot of money? In this article, we offer you a selection of 5 titles that offer great discounts (up to -93%) for prices not exceeding 15 euros.

Ghosts’n Goblins Revival

Small price for big trouble! Released in arcades in 1985, Ghosts’n Goblins is known for the hair-pulling challenge it offers. Rarely demanding, this 2D platformer takes place in a universe haunted by the living dead, demons and other ghosts. To save the princess, Arthur must face many dangers using his magic spells and his spear.

It was hard at the time of its release, it’s still in 2024! Ghosts ‘n Goblins Resurrection is a careful re-reading of the original work in terms of its new gameplay mechanics and its execution. Additionally, the software has a good idea with the addition of a skill tree and cooperative mode. As we said in our review, rediscovering this Capcom classic as a duo is a great way to give it a second chance.

Buy Ghosts’n Goblins Resurrection for €9.89 (-67%) on Switch instead of €29.99 on Nintendo eShop

Offer ends on 03/20/2024

Born on obscure Japanese computers called MSX, the Metal Gear series began on the PlayStation, Sony’s first console, with an episode that lives in the memory: Metal Gear Solid. Revolutionary in its time, this 3D game left a lasting impression with its ingenious ideas and thrilling storyline.

The cult video game saga, Metal Gear Solid stays true to itself and this compilation reminds us of all the virtues of Japanese creator Hideo Kojima’s works.. This compilation contains Metal Gear, Metal Gear 2: Solid Snake and Metal Gear Solid (with VR Missions/Special Missions). Let’s just say, it’s always fun to watch each episode in chronological order (or not) and relive some of the most epic moments in video game history.

Buy METAL GEAR SOLID – Master Collection Version for €13.99 on Switch (-30%) instead of €19.99 on Nintendo eShop

Offer ends on 03/17/2024

Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate

Although originally released on the PlayStation in 2004, it was the PSP episode in particular that propelled the license’s popularity. For its first appearance on the Switch, Saga opted to settle for a port of Monster Hunter XX, a previously exclusive 3DS episode for the Japanese archipelago. In any case from the first moments, we understand that Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate is going to be much less flexible than Monster Hunter World. Here, there is no storyline or twists and turns, the strength of this port lies in its richness of content, bestiary and arsenal.

Generation Ultimate should be seen as “the best” which reflects its generosity, but also its demands.. Far from the visual standards of 2024, it must be admitted, Capcom’s software suffers from obvious technical flaws that have inevitably aged badly. Although it takes a long time to master and has a rigidity that may put some players off, it offers an engaging challenge that is still worth detours today. Ancient, certainly, but fascinating, especially in multiplayer.

Buy Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate for €9.99 on Switch (-80%) instead of €49.99 on Nintendo eShop

Offer ends on 03/20/2024

Gear.Club Unlimited 2 – Definitive Edition

Yes, Gear.Club Unlimited 2 is very close to its predecessor. We get the same menu and almost the same progress. As in the previous part, progress is effectively made through points on the map that represent events, as a result, credits that allow you to buy new cars.

Designed by Eden Games (Test Drive Unlimited, Alone in the Dark). Gear.Club Unlimited 2 erases the original’s major flaws and allows Switch owners to enjoy behind the wheel of road monsters On TV, under the duvet or on the go. Sure, the medium has some competition, and yes, it has nothing to do with Forza or Gran Turismo, but it’s still a good cash game on Nintendo’s little hybrid.

Buy Gear.Club Unlimited 2 – Definitive Edition for €2.79 (-93%) on Switch instead of €39.99 on Nintendo eShop

Offer ends on 03/17/2024

Assassin’s Creed: The Rebel Collection

In the world of piracy, Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag and Assassin’s Creed Rogue are two parts with different characters but similar gameplay. And these are the two opuses you can find in Assassin’s Creed: The Rebel Collection. While for a few episodes now, the saga has evolved into an open world sprinkled with RPG elements, the two parts we’re interested in here have this “old-fashioned” structure that some fans really like, even if it’s a little old.

Assassin’s Creed: The Rebel Collection for €49.99 on Nintendo eShop instead of €14.99 on Switch (-70%)

Offer ends on 03/17/2024

Of course, these two episodes of Assassin’s Creed show a little weight of age, but Black Flag and Rogue are safe values ​​nonetheless. Those who want to immerse themselves in the world of piracy. You can imagine that with a pair like this, you’ll get your money’s worth thanks to the extra activities and larger levels to explore. This compilation also contains all DLC released to date, but Black Flag multiplayer is unfortunately not included.