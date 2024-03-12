End of Kalenji, Artengo or Wadz brands, new logo: Decathlon gets a makeover

Decathlon, which has 100,000 employees and 1,700 stores in more than 70 countries, plans to divest its brand portfolio. The company has about fifty, which is too large a number to meet logistical requirements or to digitize all of its signatures.

Some names you may be familiar with will disappear from the shelves, such as Artengo (racquet sport), Wedze (skiing) or even Kalenji (running). The latter, popular in the city of Marseille, is nicknamed “Kalenjule”, thanks to the rapper Jule, who is the reluctant ambassador of the brand he wears.

Fifty to Thirteen Marks

With this new simplified brand portfolio, the company aims to accelerate its growth in e-commerce. Because Decathlon will now focus on thirteen brands. there will be “9 special categories“, including Quechua for mountains, Tribord for water and wind, Kipsta for team sports or Btwin for “urban sliding” and “4 specialist brands”, including Van Rysel (road cycling), Simond (mountaineering), Kiprun (running) and Solognac (Hunting).

The aim of these last four, which can be distributed outside Decathlon stores, is to compete with the best manufacturers, Fabian Brose, product and sports manager, said on Tuesday. The brand presented its strategic plan this Tuesday, March 11, in Paris, during a “show” with cyclists from the professional team it recently sponsored, as well as dancers and athletes, including judoka Teddy Reiner. Keeping this in mind, the brand also introduced its new logo on its social networks. This new symbol of the brand is “Orbit” which expresses the movement, as the decathlon’s ambition is to reach new heights.