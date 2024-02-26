The engine, the battery, the finish… all the details of an electric city car

Renault’s weapon to invade the affordable electric market, the Electric R5 E-Tech officially debuts at the Geneva Motor Show. Discover all the details of the long-awaited electric city car, with up to 150 hp and a range of 400 km. After more than three years of waiting, Renault is finally taking advantage of the Geneva Motor Show Lift the curtain on its electric R5 E-Tech. A vehicle that draws its philosophy and its name from the past, but after 37 months of torture and a call price of under €25,000, it’s above them all. It is supposed to embody the electric future of the brand. 95, 120 or 150 horsepower? To move from the prototype to the production model, Renault and its subsidiary Ampere worked on it AmpR Small Platform (formerly known as the CMF-B EV), an all-electric base close to the thermals used on the Clio and Captur.





But this is not the only element reused by Renault as the engine on the R5 is derived from the Megane and Scenic e-Tech. The bodywork is made more compact to be able to integrate, the latter is offered in three power levels. When sales start in France, the R5 will come with a 150 hp (110 kW/245 Nm) engine.. The series will then be completed by Two units of 120 hp (90 kW) and 95 hp (70 kW).. With the most powerful of the three engines, the city car is limited to 150 km/h and goes from 0 to 100 km/h in 8 seconds flat. Autonomy up to 400 km! This AmpR small platform allows Renault to equip its R5 with two different batteries. With a bigger engine, The block capacity is 52 kWh (gross value), which gives a range of 400 km in the WLTP cycle.. The two less powerful engines inherit a 40 kWh battery (gross value), reducing the range to 300 km.





In fast charging, they can receive up to 110 and 80 kW respectively, which is enough to pass the charge. From 15 to 80% in 30 minutes. On a domestic socket (AC 11 kW), allow 4h30 to go from 10 to 100% on the larger battery and 3h30 on the smallest battery. Renault is leveraging the marketing of its R5 to launch its 11 kW bidirectional AC charger. Apart from being able to charge the vehicle conventionally, it adopts V2L and V2G technologies. first, vehicle-to-load, Allows you to recharge electrical devices through your car while the other, Vehicle to grid, proposes to re-inject its electricity into the networkPowering your home or reselling this energy. Modern or vintage? Both! But enough about these figures since the R5 is a holy tour de force of e-tech and its style, “its face” as designer Gilles Vidal likes to describe it. And as predicted by the prototype, The City Car retains its share of yesteryear’s model.





Unrecognizable at first glance, there are first the headlights in the shape of a rounded square that sits at the level of the grille. They might remind nostalgic people R5 Turbo’s fog lights. This tribute also extends to the sides where the wings, quite muscular, easily stand out. back, The vertical lights are inseparable from the R5 and Super cinq. But amidst this heritage, the Renault 5 E-Tech is modern and sports clean lines, typical of electric vehicles. The body takes the shoulders and wheels, as they are now 18 inches. A symbol of this course towards digital, The manufacturer has also placed a battery indicator at the level of the hood.

Technical Specifications Renault 5 E-Tech 100% Electric parameters length 3.92 m Width 1.77 m Height 1.50 m wheelbase 2.54 m Ground clearance 145 mm weight From 1,450 kg (52 kWh version)

1,350 kg (40 kWh version) Trunk volume 326 liters

About a hundred accessories on board Even in the cabin, some elements are reminiscent of the original R5, especially the double dashboard or the H-shaped seats. On the other hand, the sentiment is clearly future-oriented with a significant touch of digital. Like the Megane E-Tech for example, the R5 has OpenR Link System. As a result, the driving position is comfortable 10 inch digital dashboard (7 inches at entry level), as well as a The central panel is also 10 inches.





Reno offers the familiar OpenR link for the first time A talking avatar named Reno. Like a voice assistant, this “ mate » Chat integrates GPT and is supposed to be able to answer key driver queries. To personalize its vehicle as much as possible, Renault has used 3D printing technology to offer No less than 104 accessories. While most are dedicated to storage and personalization, one of them takes the form of a wicker basket…. Allows you to include a baguette.



