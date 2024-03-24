Senegalese faced an unprecedented social choice

Supporters of presidential candidate Basirou Diaumey Faye and opposition leader Ousmane Sonko march during an election rally in Dakar on March 10, 2024. John Wessels / AFP

Senegalese like to point out that they have been voting for seventy-eight years. But, in their long democratic history, there has never been such an attempt to hold a presidential election. Controversial invalidation of candidates, suspicions of corruption at the Constitutional Council, indefinite postponement of the vote three weeks before the scheduled date… Senegal, which wants to be a “model” in the region, has plunged into the unknown.

Unprecedented by its forceps delivery, the election on Sunday March 24 is also unprecedented by its form. For the first time since independence, the outgoing president, Mackie Sale, will not be a candidate for succession. Additionally, a record number of contenders—eighteen men and only one woman selected—will seek the presidency. But, above all, it marks a clear polarization of the political landscape around the two favourites, Amadou Baa, the candidate of the ruling coalition Benno Bok Yakar (BBY), and Basirou Deomaye Faye, a former Pastef (Senegal’s African Patriots for Work). One favors quiet continuity, the other, a clean break.

Created ten years ago by a trio of tax agents, Pastef, which was dissolved by the government in July 2023, is defending its second consecutive run in the presidential election, its favorite topics: questioning the CFA franc, deep governance reform, economic patriotism. . These are promising topics among certain urban elites and youth who find themselves deprived of the dividends of economic growth – Senegal should achieve growth of more than 8% in 2024.

An image of integrity

These voters have already allowed the party to reach third place in the 2019 presidential election and in 2022, with its coalition, to win almost half of the seats in parliament and town halls in major cities. “Le Pasteur thanked for the speech on probityPolitical scientist Moussa Diaw estimates. When Osman Sonko says that in fifteen years he has never defrauded anything in taxes, despite the money flowing into it, it resonates with the youth. His voters believe in his honesty and reject traditional artists who seem disconnected from reality. »

Also Read | Senegal: Basirou Dimaye Faye, Ousmane Sonko’s Plan B Add to your preferences

An image of integrity that 44-year-old Basiro Diomey Faye purposefully uses to attack his main rival, 62-year-old Amadou Ba. The very wealthy majority candidate, a former finance minister and until recently head of government, is regularly accused, without evidence, of enriching himself illegally during his time in the tax department. He was also accused of corruption by judges which supported the postponement of the vote.

On the economic front, at a time when the country is gearing up to exploit hydrocarbon deposits off its coast, the opposition has indicated it is ready to renegotiate agreements and contracts related to oil management, gas and mining. The aim is to curb the high inflation and unemployment that fuel illegal migration, but which worry certain economic circles.

Also Read | Senegal: “Emergence”, the incomplete challenge to the presidency of Mackie Sale Add to your preferences

In June 2023, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) approved a $1.8 billion (over €1.65 billion) lending program aimed largely at bridging the budget deficit. “In return, the state was committed to drastic cuts in subsidies, as they stressed Senegal’s high debt.recalls a source in the organization. If the newly elected government reaffirms its desire to continue the plan, we will be able to disburse the planned $500 million in June and then December. If it delays reviewing Senegal’s commitment, they will be delayed. If it postpones it, it will have to find other ways to reduce the deficit. However, of the budget’s 7,000 billion CFA francs (10.7 billion euros), 1,200 billion comes from foreign partners. »

A warning has been received with suspicion from the former Pastef. “Senegal is a sovereign country that decides which sectors of its economy to subsidize or not. We have seen the negative effects of structural adjustment programs on our economies. This partnership model should be bannedAbdurrahmane Diouf, an ally of the President Diomey coalition, responds. We have a range of alternative financing that we can resort to, such as the rationalization of huge and unfair tax exemptions. We can also turn to other financial partners who better understand our local issues. »

Diplomatic disagreements

While the sub-region is divided between those in favor of continuity in relations with France and those in favor of a break for the benefit of Russia, the difference between the two main candidates can also be seen in the diplomatic sphere. “France’s Candidate” To his rivals, Amadou Ba advocates the status quo because of his close ties to employers and French elected officials. Confronted with that, the former Pasteff asks for rebalancing.

Follow us on WhatsApp Stay informed Get essential African news on WhatsApp with “Monde Afrique” channel join up

“Despite painful beginnings marked by slavery and colonization, Senegal has forged a formidable relationship with France. This must not continue in the neocolonialism that keeps us dependent.declared the world Basiro diomaye faye. Their coalition denies any hostility towards Paris, while claiming its right to various partnerships, especially at the security level, when the country is facing the advance of terrorist groups on the Malian side. ” So far, Russia is not one of them (Security Partners). But we do not exclude any state from cooperation in general.said the candidate.

Also Read | Articles are reserved for our subscribers The presidential election put the “Senegalese model” to the test Add to your preferences

A party that claims to be pan-Africanist, the former PASTEF regularly points out flaws in the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS). He relaunched the charge by proposing an exit from the CFA franc. “A debate that could further weaken the sub-regional body from which three countries in the Sahel have already withdrawn. However, Senegal is an influential member state”, points out Ndèye Astou Ndiaye, professor of political science at Cheikh-Anta-Diop University in Dakar. Deconstruct the existing or continue? Sixty-four years after independence, Senegal must answer a crucial question for its future on Sunday.

Comba can

Reuse this content