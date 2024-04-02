Emma Stone Returns to Yorgos Lanthimos for “Kinds of Kindness”

After receiving her second Academy Award for Best Actress for her role as Bella Baxter in Poor creatures (2023), Emma Stone reunites with director Yorgos Lanthimos for a contemporary film. Kind kindness.

The first images have just been revealed and allow us to understand the tone of this new feature film, presented as a triptych fable following three different stories: a man trying to regain control of his life, a police officer His wife is a witness. Strange behavior and finally the discovery of a person with special feminine powers. Amid the anxiety-inducing atmosphere of the images – against the backdrop of a cult song cover Sweet dreams Eurythmics – and Cryptic Synopsis, Kind kindness She seems to fit perfectly in her directorial filmography.

In addition to Emma Stone, the film stars Willem Dafoe and Margaret Qualey. Poor creatures —, as well as Jesse Plemons, Hong Chow and Hunter Shafer. The film is expected in American theaters on June 21 and does not yet have a French release date.

The first trailer for Kind kindness.

Emma Stone and Yórgos Lánthimos, inseparable

Reuniting with Yorgos Lanthimos, Emma Stone continues her long collaboration with the Greek director. From the experience shared on Poor creaturesThe two actors regularly discuss their mutual understanding and their professional connection to cinema, which is a first favorite In 2018, then on a short film bleating In 2022, before cardboard Poor creatures In 2023.

Kind kindness This is their third feature film together and will be followed by other projects, Save the Green PlanetA remake of the 2003 Korean science fiction film. Rumors also point to another film secretly shot last summer in Greece, which has yet to be announced.

Kind kindness There is also a lot of buzz in the run-up to the Cannes Film Festival, as numerous rumors indicate a possible presence of the feature film in one way or another at the competition and on the Croisette. Response mid-April with official announcement of selection.