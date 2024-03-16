Emma Stone and Yorgos Lanthimos, the “Poor Creatures” duo return this summer on the poster for “Kinds of Kindness”

Emma Stone is on all fronts. Just crowned Best Actress at the Oscars for her role as Bella Baxter in Poor creaturesHe looks for the director Yorgos Lanthimos in Kind kindness, which will be released in the United States this summer. Searchlight Studios has announced a June 21 release date, five months after the French release Poor creatures. For their new film together, Emma Stone and Yorgos Lanthimos filmed during post-production in New Orleans in late 2022. Poor creatures. The filmmaker also cast William Defoe And Margaret Qualey, Who also stars in the feminist legend, winner of four Oscars (Best Actress, Best Set, Best Costume and Best Makeup).

In the casting of his upcoming film, we will also get to see the rising star revealed Euphoria Hunter Schafer, Mamoudou Athi, Jesse Plemons, Hong tea And Joe AlvinAs seen in one of his earlier films, favorite (already worn by Emma Stone). For the moment, nothing is known about the history of Kind kindness. We just know that it will be “three contemporary stories” told in one film, as revealed by the director. guardian. “The actors will play one role in each story, so they will play three roles. It’s almost like making three films. » Interviewed by Elosine, Emma Stone clarified the concept of the film: “It is a triptych, in which the seven main actors appear in three different stories, so each story plays a different character. » To write this new feature film, which promises to be intense, the filmmaker wrote the screenplay with Ephthymis PhilippoWith whom he has already worked Lobster And Killing of the sacred deer.

A film calibrated to Cannes?

Even before the first images or details of the scene have been revealed, one question has been nagging moviegoers: a summer release date. Kind kindness Will it allow it to be presented in preview, selection or competition at Cannes? Seasoned Cannes denizens dream of seeing the two-time Oscar winner walk the red carpet with this new dream cast.

And because team spirit works, the Stone-Lanthimos tandem will soon reform for the third film, according to a report by DiversityAround the remake of the South Korean feature film Save the Green PlanetDirected by Jung Joon-hwan In 2003. Summary? the story of Save the Green Planet Revolves around a disillusioned young man who “captures and tortures a businessman he believes is part of an alien invasion.” A battle of wits ensues between the kidnapper, his devoted girlfriend, the businessman and the private detective.